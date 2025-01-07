Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United linked with "fearless" Premier League starlet amid Stoke City transfer uncertainty

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have been linked with another Premier League starlet on loan at Stoke City this season as they continue their recruitment work in this transfer window. The Blades are admirers of Leicester City striker Tom Cannon and were interested in a deal in the summer before delays in their takeover saw the youngster join Stoke instead.

That interest remains, although Bramall Lane insiders have suggested that Cannon may remain in Staffordshire this window unless City receive a permanent offer for his services, while the Daily Mail have today credited the Blades with interest in Cannon’s Stoke teammate Lewis Koumas. The son of mercurial former Tranmere Rovers and West Brom star Jason, Koumas Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps to the Wales national team and has five caps to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At international level he is a teammate of United men Rhys Norrington-Davies and Kieffer Moore while United staff including Jack Lester and Alan Knill have also worked with him with the national team, with Wales boss Craig Bellamy describing the 19-year-old as “fearless.”

“With Lewis, every bit I’ve seen of him, I’ve just loved,” Bellamy said. “Fearless. He’s one of those players who just, every time he has it, you feel like something’s going to happen, something positive happens. They’re the players you would love to coach or you’d love to just go and watch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koumas is capable of playing on either wing, with the Blades searching for options on the left side of their attack, but Ben Brereton Diaz remains their top target amid confidence that the Southampton forward’s Bramall Lane return can be tied up ahead of United’s next Championship outing at home to Norwich City.