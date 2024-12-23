Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Wait is over..." - Sheffield United's new owners send message to supporters as Blades ambitions outlined

Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, the new owners of Sheffield United, have outlined their vision to establish the Blades as a Premier League force after their protracted takeover of the Bramall Lane club was finally confirmed today. The COH Sports group, fronted by the two Americans, has completed a 100 per cent buyout of the Blades, including the Bramall Lane hotel, the stadium and training ground.

The saga has taken its time and caused frustration on both sides but a resolution was finally reached recently to see the Americans buy Prince Abdullah’s shareholding in the Blades, ending his 11-year association with the club. In a message to supporters released this afternoon, Rosen and Eltoukhy admitted “the wait is over” and described themselves as “delighted and honoured to be the new owners and custodians of Sheffield United Football Club.”

“Sheffield United is a historic club that represents the passion of the great, hardworking city it embodies,” their message added. “It's also one that resonates with our own background - being similar to the great midwestern US city of Cleveland, where Steven is from. We are excited to focus on building a team and the wider club, day in and day out, that is playing in the top flight of English football on a consistent basis.

“That is where Sheffield United belongs. We know what you all bring to the team: the most passionate support in the country; loyalty, heart and soul. We have been hugely impressed by the support and noise at Bramall Lane especially during our great win over our city rivals.

“We wanted to let you all know what we will bring to the team. We are committed to improvement at all levels and continuing to strongly support the competitiveness of the club. We will be sharing more on this in due course.

“We believe in this team, we believe in this club and we believe in Sheffield. We understand the importance of what we've taken on and the important part it plays in the lives of the supporters. We take that role seriously and are committed to serving the best interests of the club.

“We are very excited to get started and look forward to working closely with Stephen, Chris and all the staff to continue the great run and deliver a fantastic result for the season. In the meantime, we wish you all a Happy Christmas and please continue your amazing support through our challenging run of games over the festive period. Up the Blades!”