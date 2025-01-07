Debut, chances to shine, rest: Five players who could benefit from Sheffield United's Cardiff City cup clash
The competition may have lost none of its prestige or glamour in the eyes of boss Chris Wilder but when Sheffield United begin their FA Cup journey this Thursday evening at home to Cardiff City, pragmatism will win over principles. A number of first-team players will get a well-earned rest against the Blades’ Championship rivals, after running on fumes in recent weeks.
The fact that United ended their tough run of festive fixtures with four points was, in hindsight, commendable given their remarkably limited options, with Wilder’s squad expected to have a very different complexion when it returns to Championship action against Norwich City later this month. As well as a well-earned rest, a raft of changes against the Bluebirds will also offer some of United’s players a chance to shine ahead of a vital last 20 games of the league season.
Louie Marsh
The Sheffield-born forward has had to be patient in his wait for a league debut for his boyhood club, after being a regular on the bench this season, but scored on his full debut earlier this campaign in the EFL Cup against Wrexham and is set to get another chance to impress this week.
With Callum O’Hare a mainstay in the No.10 role and Gus Hamer deployed on the left wing, Marsh has found it tough to break in but he is highly-rated by United’s coaching staff and will be determined to give Wilder some more food for thought this week.
Tom Davies
The former Everton man doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone in terms of his footballing ability but even he may have been surprised by his recent fitness record, which has seen him pushed to the max by playing every minute of the Blades’ last three games over a six-day period. He didn’t only get through them but positively thrived, impressing Unitedites even further in the weekend victory over Watford.
Davies will be a big player for the Blades in the run-in but he still needs carefully managing and this game represents a welcome opportunity for him to put his feet up for the evening and watch from the sidelines ahead of the following weekend’s visit of Norwich.
Rhian Brewster
The former Liverpool man has played a bit-part role this season and should have ended the festive period with a couple of goals to his name, snatching at good opportunities against West Brom and Sunderland which a fit and in-form Brewster would have backed himself to bag in his sleep. United are expected to field a youthful side in the FA Cup but the forward - albeit still only 24 years old himself - could offer some valuable experience to the group.
Whether that’s up front or in a deeper or wider position, behind a striker such as Ryan One, remains to be seen but it represents another chance for Brewster to kickstart his season - and his wider Blades career. He’s out of contract in the summer and with no public confirmation of where his future lies, he may soon be approaching something of a career crossroads.
Sam McCallum
A new signing who’s seen his opportunities limited by the form and impact of first-choice left-back Harrison Burrows, but has let no-one down in the game-time he has enjoyed. Burrows showed signs of fatigue in a patchy display at Watford so the cup game is a perfect chance to both give him a break and hand McCallum a chance to keep pushing him for the left-back spot.
Jamal Baptiste
With Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson the Blades’ only two senior central defenders at the minute it seems doubtful that either will be risked, paving the way for the former West Ham and Manchester City man to make his full debut for United. He only signed earlier in the summer after a successful trial and made his bow off the bench late in United’s win over the Bluebirds in the league clash just before Christmas.
