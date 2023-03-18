Newspaper report had raised concerns of administration after remarkable claims about Blades’ financial situation

Sheffield United are not at risk of going into administration, despite national newspaper reports earlier this week raising fears of a potential 12-point penalty which could wreck their automatic promotion hopes.

The Daily Mail claimed today that United are battling to avoid administration, with the 12-point penalty a possibility if they enter before next Thursday. A list of cost-cutting measures had been alleged to have been made, including turning off the undersoil heating at Shirecliffe, cutting back on paint and fertiliser use and delays in paying suppliers.

Although United are suffering well-publicised cashflow issues amidst the ongoing takeover attempt by Nigerian businessman, the threat of administration is wide of the mark. “Complete and utter bull**it,” was chief executive Stephen Bettis’ frank take on the reports when he spoke to local media this afternoon.

“We are not going into administration ... there is not even a threat.”

The Blades’ financial problems have been well documented already, with the club under a transfer embargo after failing to keep up with transfer payments. United rejected offers in January for both Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, their two prized assets.

“If we were in that level of financial difficulty we would have taken that money in January,” Bettis added. “But we said no.”

In a frank conversation this afternoon, Bettis refuted the overwhelming majority of the claims contained within the Mail report and also stressed that every member of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s squad has received their wages on time - and will continue to do so.

Bettis did concede that United have been late in paying suppliers and also putting projects on hold to prioritise cashflow, such as the hotel at Bramall Lane.

