Sheffield United have been dealt a big blow on the injury front

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster has received messages of support from Blades new and old as he begins his road to recovery. He has been sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, has made 12 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side so far this season and scored twice. He posted on Instagram that he was ‘devastated’ over the weekend that his campaign is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is what some of his Sheffield United teammates have replied in the comments:

Rhian Brewster: “Speedy recovery lil bro”

Vini Souza: “Speedy recovery my brother”

Michael Cooper: “Speedy recovery”

Femi Seriki: “Speedy recovery my boy”

Sam McCallum: “We’re with you brother”

Andre Brooks: “Soon back my brother we’re all with you”

Louie Marsh: “All with you my man”

Meanwhile, some ex-Blades also sent their support:

Billy Sharp: “Remember what I said mate”

Tommy Doyle: “Rest up lad”

Oli McBurnie: “Be back stronger in no time my mate"

Wilder said last week: “He is obviously not in a great place mentally at the moment. But this is a test for him as a young player. For this to happen at this part of his career, he has to get over it and get on with it. As you can imagine, he’ll get all the support from everybody, but there will be a bit of tough love in there as well as he has to use the time diligently. But I am never going to have any excuses about anything. These things happen.

“We’ve had Kieffer (Moore) out, Rhian (Brewster) out and Anel (Ahmedhodzic) suspended and we’ve come through that period okay and it’s up to the others to step through that period now. Tom Davies is back and Sydie Peck played for the (England) under-20s and it’s an opportunity for him and Jamie Shackleton.

“We are going to miss a good player. But all the clubs are missing players. Leeds United have had their injury problems and other clubs have had. It’s how they get over it and get on with it and not use it as an excuse. We are not reliant on an 19 or 20-year-old boy for our success. It’s the sum of everything we all put together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll take it month by month, but he certainly won’t play until after Christmas. If we get him back before the end of the season, that’s great. If not, he’ll be ready for next year."

Arblaster’s absence will give other Sheffield United players the chance to step up such as Sydie Peck. They are joint-top of the table along with Leeds United and Sunderland.

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last term after finishing in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town. They are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the top flight under the guidance of Wilder and have adapted well to life back in the second tier.

Sheffield United drew 2-2 away at Coventry City last time out. They are back in action at home to Oxford United on Tuesday.