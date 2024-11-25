Chris Holt discusses Sheffield United falling for an old trick, Sheffield Wednesday’s goalscoring woes and Leeds United winning promotion already

Plenty of drama in the Championship this weekend... as there always is. Here’s Chris Holt new Monday column on the Owls and Blades and a little look around the division.

Time for Sheffield United to get involved in their own ‘housery’

If we're honest, everyone loves a s**thouse; that is, everyone loves a sh**house who plays for their team.

Sheffield United were the victims in the emergence of the Championship's latest pantomime villain on Saturday when the antics of Coventry City's Norman Bassette - a young Belgian who sounds like a character from an 80s sitcom - got Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off.

Bassette is very much a novice in the art of s**thousery in that the Sky Blue scally is not very subtle, as the elbow to the back of the Blades defender's head as they both fell to the ground attests. However, as the best of them do, he got away with that one and then when later grabbing and goading Ahmedhodzic as he lay on the ground, the temper boiled over and a hand round the neck led to an over-dramatic clutching of his face and the referee had no choice but to send off the United man.

A wink and the blowing of a kiss in the direction of a protesting Tyreese Campbell rubberstamped Bassette's reputation as the division's newest boo-boy.

Of course, the interim Sky Blues' manager Rhys Carr already knew this was in the youngster's locker and took him off just before the hour to make sure he wasn't sent off himself or ended up kicked into Coventry Cathedral. Some - not me, of course - might say either, or both, would have been deserved.

All of this, though, in Ahmedhodzic's reaction, reaffirmed the belief that United are sometimes a little too naive under Chris Wilder, and indeed Paul Heckingbottom in between the Blades' boss' stewardship. United have for the past few years been that salt-of-the-earth, usually fair side with an old-fashioned nature and culture. We might all hate the fact that you may have to lower yourself to that level, but the antics of some, seemingly not exclusive to the Premier League, suggest that 'if you can't beat 'em...' may be the order of the day on the odd occasion and there are quite a few players in the squad who could very easily don that s**thouse cap.

On the result itself, unfortunately it was a day when mistakes from two of the team's most consistent players meant the Blades had to settle for a point rather than three - Ahmedhodzic being sent off and Harry Souttar losing his man for Coventry's equaliser. However, they showed immense character to dig in for so long with 10 men and at the end of the season this might be a point that they look back on with great fondness.

Sheffield Wednesday praying for striker's return to form

The Owls' issues continue to lie at either end of the pitch. They aren't scoring enough goals for the amount of chances they create and the defence can look fairly solid for the most part before inexplicably switching off at key moments. You get the feeling the latter can be fixed by sorting out the former. More goals, to state the obvious, would take a bit of pressure off the backline and there lies the major issue for Danny Rohl with the transfer window opening pretty soon.

Essentially they need to find a striker like they did last January. The problem is, they have that striker and the form he showed in his loan spell has been sapped since joining permanently in the summer.

Goalscorers are very hard to come by at this level, especially in the mid-season window and the Owls got very lucky with Ike Ugbo last time around. Unfortunately the seven goals he plundered in the second half of last season has turned into one in 18, and that was in the League Cup. You would imagine there's not a lot of cash to throw around and the forward areas aren't the only place that needs strengthening so unless Rohl's recruitment team can pull out another rabbit from the hat, Wednesday might need to hope and pray that Ugbo's luck in front of goal changes quickly. He's already shown what he's capable of.

Leeds United are promoted

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds United were promoted on Sunday. It might be a bit early to make that call but now that they've hit top spot, I can't see them slipping out of the two automatic places between now and the end of the season.

In a match that went against every prediction, primarily because Swansea had been undoubtedly the most boring team in the division up to then, Leeds came out on the right side of a seven goal thriller in South Wales.

The difference between them and everyone else is the quality and depth Daniel Farke has available to him. They lost two of their best players in former Blade Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term injury and they haven't really been hampered too much by that, because Joe Rothwell and the very impressive Ao Tanaka have stepped in and been superb.

On Sunday, Tottenham loanee Manor Soloman scored his first goals and was then brought off for Wilfried Gnonto, arguably the best attacking player in the Championship on his day, to come on and score an injury time winner, just after Swansea thought they'd sealed a point. It's quite likely they'll attempt to strengthen in the transfer window too, just to make sure, but I've no doubt they'll be back in the Premier League next season, regardless.