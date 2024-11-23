Oxford United were hammered 6-2 by Middlesbrough ahead of their midweek clash at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham was pleased to see Cameron Brannagan back in the starting XI for his side on Saturday - even if it did come in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough. Buckingham admits keeping the 28-year-old fit will be key over the Christmas period as Oxford now prepare to take on Sheffield United in midweek.

Brannagan sustained a knee problem against Stoke City in September and came close to needing surgery on a medial collateral injury. However, he featured for 70 minutes on Saturday against Boro and is in line for another start against the Blades on Tuesday night. Emmanuel Latte Lath netted a 12-minute hat-trick and Finn Azaz scored twice as Michael Carrick’s men won at Oxford and recorded a third successive haul of four goals or more for the first time since 1947. Boro fell behind when Greg Leigh fired Oxford in front and did not equalise until the 37th minute – but then couldn’t stop scoring. Substitute Dane Scarlett pulled a goal back for Oxford while Tommy Conway was also on target for Boro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckingham was able to glean from the return of Brannagan and urged his side not to overreact to the defeat. He said: “I thought we started the game extremely well, were very compact and difficult to break down, and got a well-worked goal to go one up. But they then showed after 35 or so minutes, when they got their goal, what they’re capable of.

“We had a really big chance with Mark Harris to go around the goalkeeper to make it 2-1 and then a couple of minutes later they punish you and hit us with two very quick goals just before half-time which showed the quality they have. That changed the outcome of what we wanted to do and how we could manage the game. Boro are a very good team. It’s not the first time this season they’ve hit teams for threes, fours and fives. They’ve shown their quality.

“We were good for a large period of the first half and then I thought we came away from what we’ve been good at, and played into their hands a bit, opened up the spaces which they wanted and exploited, so we made it easier for the opponents more than we have done in the previous 15 games we’ve had. But it’s important we don’t over-react. It’s the first time in a very long while that we’ve had that kind of score – and it’s making sure now we don’t over-react and that we learn from today.

“We need to go back to being strong at what we’re good at. It was good at least for us to have Cameron Brannagan back for 70 minutes and others back from injury. It’s one thing having them back, though, another thing getting them up to match speed and tempo and it’s important we do that because we’ve got an important December ahead of us against teams that are in and around us and we’ll need them match fit and firing on all cylinders for then.”