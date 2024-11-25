Chris Wilder's January transfer plan as Sheffield United takeover saga approaches crucial point

Chris Wilder has appealed for “clarity” on Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover saga, as the transfer window edges ever closer with uncertainty over who will be in charge of the Blades when the January sales begin. United have been the subject of a US-led buyout for months, with businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy fronting a consortium looking to take control of Bramall Lane from Prince Abdullah.

The deal has been a complex one, with a number of reshuffles behind the scenes and arbitration with the EFL to gain their approval for the change of control. Sources with knowledge of the matter have indicated that this week could be a vital one in the deal, although the formalities may have to be signed off before the start of America’s Thanksgiving holiday later this week to avoid it dragging into yet another month.

The saga has played out since the summer, with initial confidence that it could be signed, sealed and delivered before the summer transfer window closed. With just over five weeks until the winter one opens, there is still uncertainty over who will be leading the Blades into it from the boardroom. “I think we all deserve credit for not letting that get in the way of how we work,” said Wilder of the takeover.

“Maybe through experience, we've done that and getting on with what we can control. Which is the players' performances, recruitment in the summer and results, which we've tried to do. I believe we need clarity, I'd like to think that we're coming up to that point now either one way or the other. Stephen Bettis [United’s chief executive] has kept me in the loop as much as he can, and with whatever he knows as well, and I think we're on the same page with that.

“So when it does happen or if it doesn't - but definitely for January, we need to strengthen, especially with losing [Oliver] Arblaster [to a potentially season-ending ACL injury.] And without being clever, we understand that some injuries have happened and we were never going to be a group that doesn't suffer with that. Everybody does, and it's important that when we do, we have a strong group and strong bench.”

United have two loan slots remaining after signing Harry Souttar, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Alfie Gilchrist on temporary deals in the summer. “I'd like to think we will be able to do some business in January,” Wilder added. “We still have two loan slots which is good and promising. But the chemistry is really important.

“For me we don't need four, five and six but we do need two or three to bolster and I'd like to think we'd get that opportunity to do that. The prize is big at the end of the season, we're not shying away from it and the second part of the season will take its toll and the strongest squads will come through. And if we have the ability to do that, it'll strengthen us and make us better through that.”