Published 24th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST

Sheffield United showed their fighting spirit to earn a battling point at Coventry City yesterday despite playing almost an hour with 10 men after Anel Ahmedhodzic’s sending off. United twice went ahead through Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi before Bobby Thomas’ free header from a corner 10 minutes from time earned City a point.

Unitedites once again followed their side in numbers at the CBS Arena and were almost rewarded with a remarkable three points but in the circumstances, another point to the tally represented a decent return with a player missing. Here’s our latest compilation of fan photos from the away end against Coventry - can you spot anyone you recognise?

