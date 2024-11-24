Sheffield United showed their fighting spirit to earn a battling point at Coventry City yesterday despite playing almost an hour with 10 men after Anel Ahmedhodzic’s sending off. United twice went ahead through Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi before Bobby Thomas’ free header from a corner 10 minutes from time earned City a point.

Unitedites once again followed their side in numbers at the CBS Arena and were almost rewarded with a remarkable three points but in the circumstances, another point to the tally represented a decent return with a player missing. Here’s our latest compilation of fan photos from the away end against Coventry - can you spot anyone you recognise?