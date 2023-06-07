It’s been a good summer so far for Sai Sachdev, with the young defender signing his first professional contract at Sheffield United shortly after being called up to the England U18 squad.

Sachdev made his first-team debut for the Blades during their Premier League promotion season, continuing his rapid rise from what boss Paul Heckingbottom called “park football” when he was named in Neil Ryan’s England U18 squad for the International Tournament of Lisbon in Portugal later this month.

He has now followed that inclusion with his first professional contract at Bramall Lane, with teammate Owen Hampson also signing what United describe as a “long-term deal” at the club. Both were part of United’s U18s title success last season and have also been regulars at U21 level, with Micky Collins’ side winning their northern title before losing in the national final last month.

Derek Geary, United’s academy boss, described himself as “thrilled” for the pair whilst reminding them that the hard work starts now. “I am thrilled for both Sai and Owen - two lads who have worked really hard and have earned their new deals,” the former United defender said.