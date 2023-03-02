Bosnian star Ahmedhodzic backed to play in the PL next season - whether United get promoted or not

England legend Alan Shearer believes Anel Ahmedhodžić will be a Premier League footballer next season – with or without Sheffield Unted.

The Bosnian defender has proved a huge hit since his summer move from Malmo, for a fee of around £3m that looks more of a bargain with every game the defender plays.

A player tailor-made for United’s system, which encourages the outside centre-backs to get forward and join in with attacks as often as they stop them going the other way, Ahmedhodžić is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2026.

United travel to Blackburn Rovers this weekend looking to consolidate their position in the promotion race, which currently sees them sit second in the Championship table and seven points ahead of Middlesbrough, who have played a game more.

And although United hope Ahmedhodžić will be playing with them in the Premier League next season, Shearer can see the Bosnian plying his trade against the best in the country in 2023/24 – even if the Blades remain in the Championship.

“I don’t think it’s wrong for me to say that if Sheffield United are not playing in the Premier League next season, then I think this guy will be,” Shearer said ahead of Wednesday night’s FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think he’s that good. I think he plays in a similar role to how Chris [Wilder] wanted his team and his three defenders to play, in terms of being given the freedom to get into forward positions.

“He has the freedom to get up there into forward positions, whip balls in and finish. I think he’s a really good talent and I go back to my point about him, he will be playing in the Premier League next season I think.”

As if to back up the point, Ahmedhodžić then put in a commanding display against Spurs’ formidable forward line and kept the likes of Son, Lucas Moura and Richarlison – plus England skipper Harry Kane, when he came off the bench – quiet.

Ahmedhodžić is suspended for United’s next two league games after picking up 10 bookings this season, ruling him out of the trips to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and Reading next Tuesday evening.

