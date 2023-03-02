Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle looks to emulate Man City family legends by firing Blades to Wembley

Tommy Doyle, the Sheffield United loan star, is keen to follow in his family’s footsteps and step out at Wembley after helping the Blades book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Manchester City loanee was United’s standout player as they beat Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane, in front of a raucous home crowd.

Their reward is a last-eight tie against Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, who were beaten 3-0 in South Yorkshire earlier this season. Rovers, who host the Blades in the league this weekend, will hope to prove a more difficult test this time around – but the Spurs result, and subsequent draw, has raised Blades fans’ hopes of a Wembley semi-final appearance.

Doyle’s grandfathers Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe are City legends and played for the club at Wembley in the 1960s and 1970s. Doyle is third on City's all-time list of appearances, with 570, and Pardoe remains City’s youngest-ever player after making his debut at 15. The two played together in the 1969 FA Cup final and the 1970 League Cup final – both getting on the scoresheet in the latter, a 2-1 extra-time City victory in front of almost 98,000 supporters.

"You dream of it [playing at Wembley],” the young Doyle said. “Everyone says that but growing up, you do. You watch games at Wembley and I have had the pleasure of seeing my grandads play at Wembley as well.

"So that is even more of an incentive for me to do it myself. It’s massive and exciting more than anything. It’s a game of football and if we win it, we go to Wembley. So it is really exciting."

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United celebrates at full time after victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United are second in the Championship table and hope to extend their lead over third-placed Middlesbrough this weekend, when they travel to Ewood Park to face fellow promotion hopefuls Rovers.

"I think it will give us a push in the league as well," Doyle added of United’s cup run. "We have competed with a top team, and I thought we were the better team. I think we can enjoy it and then we have to focus on the weekend.

"I expected us to win. That is the confidence I have in the lads, and I think we performed really well.”

Manchester City captain Mike Doyle with the League Cup after beating Newcastle United 2-1 at Wembley: PA/PA Wire