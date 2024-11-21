Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on a shrewd piece of business by Sheffield United and Chris Wilder in the summer

Tyrese Campbell is an interesting one. Well, he would be, wouldn’t he? Scorer of three goals in four games, including the dramatic derby winner at Bramall Lane.

But there are bigger reasons beyond. Like Sheffield United signing a striker of proven ability on a free transfer. Like signing him at potentially the peak of his career.

Also interesting that, had Kieffer Moore been fit, he and not Campbell would certainly have started the steel city clash. But, to United’s great fortune and benefit, we are talking here of players at contrasting stages of their careers.

Moore is 32 and seeking to preserve his standing as a very effective Championship spearhead. Campbell is considerably younger than many might imagine - 24, going on 25 in late December, and still to fulfil the potential of a senior career spanning almost 200 appearances.

A goal tally of 44 is not to be disrespected considering its stop-start nature, injuries included. And the former Stoke City forward must have been jolted when his only club to date elected not to renew his contract last summer.

If that was surprising at the time, it is even more so now, although the Blades were far from alone in pursuing the one-time Manchester City youth player. It was a no-lose really for both parties. That said the Blades invested in a faith-laden three-year contract to swing a deal for the son of the late Kevin Campbell.

Manager Chris Wilder must have listened to voices other than one I heard from a Potteries insider quite recently who reckoned that Campbell didn’t put himself about enough on the field. If he did hear that, Wilder set himself a challenge to correct it - because putting in a full shift is a non-negotiable at Bramall Lane. Maybe Campbell has found the right manager and club at the right time.

He came on a free but would fetch a decent fee tomorrow considering his age and ability. Which typified Wilder’s recruitment last summer when he set out to lower the age and heighten the resale value of the squad. United need competition for that front role and they now have two players strongly providing it.