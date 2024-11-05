Chris Wilder makes Kieffer Moore, Oliver Arblaster calls in Sheffield United confirmed team news v Bristol City
Sheffield United have made five changes to their side for this evening’s trip to Bristol City, with key men Oliver Arblaster and Kieffer Moore dropping to the bench. Chris Wilder has shuffled his pack in the middle of a three-game week, ahead of Sunday’s derby clash against Wednesday at Bramall Lane.
Arblaster and Moore are amongst the substitutes with Sydie Peck and Tyrese Campbell, who scored off the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers, in from the start. Vini Souza assumes the captaincy at Ashton Gate, while the changes are thought to be precautionary against fatigue rather than because of any injury concern.
Anel Ahmedhodzic returns at the first time of asking after suspension, club captain Jack Robinson on the bench, while Gus Hamer also starts in place of the injured Rhian Brewster who misses out altogether after limping off at Ewood Park.
The other change sees Jesurun Rak-Sakyi rested and Andre Brooks starting in his place on the right. Jamie Shackleton is also missing from the matchday squad with exciting young forward Ryan One on the bench.
Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Faxon, McCallum, Arblaster, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, One.
The hosts have made four changes to their side. In come Marcus McGuane, George Earthy, Kal Naismith and Cameron Pring, with Joe Williams and George Tanner injured. Luke McNally also misses out while Rob Dickie drops to the bench.
City: O’Leary, Vyner, Naismith, Pring, Sykes, McGuane, Knight, Bird, Hirakawa, Earthy, Wells. Subs: Bajic, Atkinson, Dickie, Roberts, Morrison, Mehmeti, Mayulu, Cornick, Armstrong.