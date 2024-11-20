International flop, instant red card, injury misfortune - Sheffield United fans name their eight most disappointing Bramall Lane signings

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:59 GMT

Sheffield United have had their fair share of transfer mishaps.

Sheffield United might already be looking to the January transfer window after an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign. Chris Wilder’s side sit in the automatic promotion places after beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 before the international break, and are level on points with Sunderland and two ahead of third-placed Leeds United.

An aggressive January window could see United cement their promotion credentials but while summer recruitment was shrewd, transfers are not a perfect art - and the Blades have had their fair share of mishaps. With that in mind, the Star asked Bramall Lane regulars for their most disappointing signings. Take a look below to see who they picked.

Defender joined the Blades as a free agent in 2014 and played regularly in League One. Was named captain the following season but quickly shipped out by incoming manager Chris Wilder the following summer.

1. Jay McEveley

Defender joined the Blades as a free agent in 2014 and played regularly in League One. Was named captain the following season but quickly shipped out by incoming manager Chris Wilder the following summer.

United went left-field in signing Nade from French outfit Troyes AC in 2006 and a pre-season debut goal was promising. But the forward never found consistency and hit just four times in his sole campaign. Was in talks to join Hull City but concerns over his fitness led to an incentive-based contract which was refused. He eventually joined Hearts.

2. Christian Nade

United went left-field in signing Nade from French outfit Troyes AC in 2006 and a pre-season debut goal was promising. But the forward never found consistency and hit just four times in his sole campaign. Was in talks to join Hull City but concerns over his fitness led to an incentive-based contract which was refused. He eventually joined Hearts.

United spent a then-club record £10m on the Bournemouth man following their 2019 promotion. The winger missed a large chunk of the campaign with a toe injury but still finished joint-top scorer with six goals. A case of what could have been for the promising youngster, who never managed to get a run of games together.

3. Lys Mousset

United spent a then-club record £10m on the Bournemouth man following their 2019 promotion. The winger missed a large chunk of the campaign with a toe injury but still finished joint-top scorer with six goals. A case of what could have been for the promising youngster, who never managed to get a run of games together.

Britton was on the radar of Premier League clubs after leaving Swansea City in 2010, but opted for Bramall Lane and the Championship instead. Played under four managers in five months before returning to Swansea, having spent just one season in South Yorkshire.

4. Leon Britton

Britton was on the radar of Premier League clubs after leaving Swansea City in 2010, but opted for Bramall Lane and the Championship instead. Played under four managers in five months before returning to Swansea, having spent just one season in South Yorkshire.

