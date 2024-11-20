Sheffield United might already be looking to the January transfer window after an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign. Chris Wilder ’s side sit in the automatic promotion places after beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 before the international break, and are level on points with Sunderland and two ahead of third-placed Leeds United.

An aggressive January window could see United cement their promotion credentials but while summer recruitment was shrewd, transfers are not a perfect art - and the Blades have had their fair share of mishaps. With that in mind, the Star asked Bramall Lane regulars for their most disappointing signings. Take a look below to see who they picked.