Sheffield United takeover saga prompts one long-standing question

Alan Biggs on the ongoing Sheffield United takeover and the reasons why it might be taking so long to complete

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Takeover or no takeover, bigger money or limited money, one thing you can guarantee about January. Chris Wilder won’t be doing anything that upsets the powerful chemistry within his existing Sheffield United squad.

Obviously new ownership could lift the bar on the quality of player the Blades boss pursues. But not the quantity he wants. Two, maybe three new players, all experienced, and (barring any unwanted departures) that’ll be it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There might yet be a revolution in terms of the club’s structure at the top but that won’t apply to the dressing room; Wilder’s demands would be the exact opposite. To build carefully and protect what he has regardless of his budget. And, as ever, the character as well as calibre of players coming into the group will be closely vetted.

As for the precariously placed proposed buy-out from COH Sports, superficially it should have been done by now. But there has long been apparent tension and uncertainty under the surface. Wouldn’t it be happening right now, or have happened, otherwise?

What’s left to do? Price agreed way back, EFL permission to proceed given (at a recent date that is unclear). And yet you could read doubt in the tea leaves even amid outwardly positive statements from both parties last week.

If it was a formality, why did the would-be owners feel the need to announce the EFL go-ahead? Why did they also speak of urgency to complete the deal quickly from this point in order to fund January signings?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reason, I feel, was to prompt a public response from the club, an acknowledgment which came swiftly but promising an “update” rather than signalling completion.

Crucially, the main issue in the background was not commented upon. As per a recent column here, that involves complexities concerning the club outgrowing the price agreed last summer (reportedly £105m). There was no solid expectation of a promotion bid at that time and certainly not a money-laden instant return to the Premier League.

Unless the “agreed” price was legally binding, it was always probable that Prince Abdullah would have second thoughts or try to hike the price, putting the ball back in the Americans’ court. Should they walk away, a blame game will likely follow.

But it would be a hard sell with Blades fans for Abdullah to point the finger elsewhere. After two previous shambolic takeover sagas, suspected in some quarters of tactically shielding him from investment demands in the transfer market, he has a responsibility to either kick the club on or sell for what he can get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculating on staying to get a higher price, potentially in the Premier League, on the back of a manager-led revival will not sit right with many. Understandably so.

Also, it cannot be an opportunity or excuse for the owner to dilute his obligations to keep the club moving forward, now and in the future, should he remain in control.

Equally, it is a matter of trust that the incoming group would have the financial clout and goodwill to make a difference. But the EFL’s exhaustive checks, to be welcomed in this respect, strongly suggest they do. It certainly appears to be a far better way forward.

I may have written this before. Does Prince Abdullah, deep down, really want to sell? Let’s see now.