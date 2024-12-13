Chris Wilder's Sheffield United promotion admission after "near-perfect month" beats Burnley, Middlesbrough competition

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, admits that the “early signs are good” in the Blades’ promotion bid after he was named as the Championship manager of the month for November. A total of 16 points from six months, with 11 goals scored and just three conceded, saw Wilder beat off competition from Burnley’s Scott Parker, Michael Carrick of Middlesbrough and Millwall’s Neil Harris to land the award.

The award is further vindication of Wilder’s United turnaround, bouncing back remarkably from last season’s Premier League horror show to establish themselves as genuine title contenders. Wilder’s citation described November as “an almost perfect month for Wilder’s side that has been rebuilt since relegation.”

Wilder said: “This award is recognition for a lot of hard work from the players and the staff in the opening months of the season. It seems that Blades fans have enjoyed the start to the campaign, including the fresh approach and attitude we have adopted.

“The rebuild of the squad has been talked about numerous times, what needs to be taken into consideration is that this is a new group, providing a new dynamic, which includes the lads who were here last season. There’s still a lot of work to do but the signs are good.”

Danny Wilson, one of Wilder’s predecessors in the Bramall Lane dugout, is chair of the manager of the month judging panel. “It was a great month for Chris and his team,” he said. “Their confidence is growing as the season progresses and November included timely results against high-flying Sunderland and local rivals Sheffield Wednesday.”