Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on getting perspective from Sheffield United’s recent slump

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t all good and it’s not suddenly all bad. Striking a balance on this Bramall Lane season is crucial to resetting the mood for what remains a big - and let’s be honest - unexpected opportunity considering where it started.

A couple of levellers for starters. By my judgment, Sheffield United over-achieved massively in the first half of the campaign. Broadly, based on the last three results, they have under-achieved - albeit not to the same degree - in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of their 26 wins, 15 (more than half) have been by the odd goal. And guess what, the shock trio of defeats threatening to wreck automatic promotion hopes have all been … by the odd goal.

Slim margins. Chris Wilder’s side simply must get back on the right side of them - and that’s before a mention of the dreaded play-offs. It’s proving too small a margin for error.

If we’re to be critical, and fair with it, only on three occasions have the Blades mustered more than two goals in a game. And never more than the three they hit against Oxford, Middlesbrough and Coventry, all at the Lane.

Truth be told, as referenced here before, 57 is a low goal count for a team in United’s position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ok it’s exactly the same number as scored by watertight Burnley - in advance of the key (now looking must-win) clash at Turf Moor on Monday. But I’d argue the Blades should look at the front of the team rather than the rear for the reason they have slipped back so alarmingly.

Considering the quality and depth of their armoury in forward positions, the most expensive part of their January recruitment, United should be scoring more goals. I don’t think that’s an argument.

As for the rest of the side, some reasons and not all excuses. The injury to a monster of a centre back in Harry Souttar, forcing his return to Leicester, has proved majorly damaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So you have to look at the season as a whole rather than overreact. Setbacks are normal - much of what’s gone before has been abnormal. Alan Biggs

Let’s not forget, either, the midfield blow of Oliver Arblaster’s sidelining or the various absences of Vini Souza, United’s most dominant force in this area. Or the fact that this is virtually a whole new team and squad, which gelled remarkably quickly, after the dismantling of the old one.

So you have to look at the season as a whole rather than overreact. Setbacks are normal - much of what’s gone before has been abnormal.

Put your hand up if you expected to see the Blades in this position with four games to go? I’m not seeing many. Guessing most fans would have snatched your hand off for it if offered. Wilder and company are still in credit for my money.

So what you have, and what it boils down to, is a management team and coaches fully deserving of maximum support and a little understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that, it’s up to them to lift the mood back to somewhere like it should be against Cardiff this Friday.

Your next Sheffield United read: Chris Wilder addresses Sheffield United supporters' Jack Robinson criticism as skipper 'holds hands up’