Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder addresses Jack Robinson criticism as Sheffield United skipper 'holds hands up' over recent form

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has addressed supporter criticism of skipper Jack Robinson after a poor run of collective form made the Blades rank outsiders for an automatic promotion place that was in their grasp for so long. United return to action on Friday against Cardiff City on the back of three successive defeats.

That run saw them go from two points ahead in the race for the Premier League, to five behind with just four games of the regular season to play. United are not mathematically out of the top-two race but the Blades' destiny is no longer in their own hands, with the majority of fans resigning themselves to a play-off campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great deal of the individual criticism from supporters has been aimed at captain Robinson, who had a tough time on Saturday in defeat at Plymouth Argyle as United's horror week continued. The skipper came back into the side after the season-ending injury of loan star Harry Souttar and has kept former Arsenal man Rob Holding out of the side since he arrived in the winter transfer window from Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been calls for Holding to come in for the final four games of the campaign, starting with Friday's visit of Omer Riza's struggling Bluebirds but speaking this morning in his pre-match press conference, Wilder highlighted Robinson's mentality, and previous experience winning promotion at Bramall Lane, as vital.

"I've spoken to Jack, and he's disappointed with his performances," Wilder said. "As we are collectively as a team. He understands that he’s a leader and he needs to do better, just as everyone else in the group - including me and the staff - need to be better at our jobs.

“We all understand that. He has to lead from the front, and he's been outstanding for us so far this season. Do one or two games warrant him coming out of the side? There’s always the question, that we need to pick the side, and that something I need to try and get right. So there are decisions to be made going into Friday.

"But when these big pressure games come up you want your leaders and your experienced players out there, who have been through the process and who have been down the stretch. Like Robbo has, and achieved success. He's part of our group and he will hopefully lead us in the way he has done all season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding was effectively exiled at Palace before ending his frustration with a loan move to Bramall Lane, but one start in United colours since will have hardly helped him get up to the match speed required to come into the side at such a crucial stage of the season.

Wilder must also assess whether to keep Vini Souza in the side after his recent injury absence, with the Brazilian midfielder cramping up just before Plymouth's equaliser at the weekend. Hamza Choudhury could come into the side while Tyrese Campbell is expected to return up front after starting on the bench at Home Park, with Tom Cannon preferred up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wilder has been nominated for the Championship manager of the season award while forward Gustavo Hamer is in the running for the player gong. Wilder is up against his rival managers Daniel Farke, Regis Le Bris and Scott Parker, of Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley respectively while Hamer is nominated alongside Leeds United's Dan James and James Trafford, of Burnley.