Rival boss slams “clueless” fans ahead of Sheffield United trip amid Neil Warnock talk

Good Friday’s Bramall Lane clash between Sheffield United and Cardiff City could be huge for the context of both sides’ seasons, with the Welsh side travelling to South Yorkshire in the bottom three and time running out in their battle for survival. The Blades are still looking to get out of the division the other way, despite falling five points off the automatic promotion places with just four games to go.

Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, has targeted a “proper, front-footed performance” from his side as they look to get back to winning ways after a three-game losing streak which has all-but wrecked their top-two hopes, while City could fall to the bottom of the table if they lose at Bramall Lane and their immediate relegation rivals pick up wins on the same day.

Omer Riza, Wilder’s opposite number, certainly looks like a man under some pressure and just days after calling for help from Bluebirds supporters to keep their side in the Championship, did little to endear himself to them any further with an extraordinary interview in which he branded some of them “clueless.”

City have prepared for tomorrow’s trip to South Yorkshire amidst a backdrop of speculation linking former Blades chief Neil Warnock, 76, with a sensational return to the Cardiff dugout to try and avoid dropping into League One.

"I haven’t been given assurances [from above], but I’ve been given the job,” Riza said. “And until such a time I’m told differently I’ll continue to do my job to the best of my ability and that’s it. No one’s come out and said ‘you’re here until the end of the season’ – they’d be stupid to do that if they’ve got other things in their mind."

“If [the board] feel someone could come in and save Cardiff from going down and do a better job than me, then I’m happy for that to happen. I don’t believe that’s the case; I believe I’m the right person to do the job and that won’t change. If I felt I wasn’t the right person to do the job I would have said a long time ago I don’t feel I can do it and step away but that isn’t the case.

"It's just speculation. If I worry about speculation, I'll end up driving myself crazy and won't be able to do the job I need to do. I am sitting here and doing my job. I am making sure the players are ready to the best of their ability on Friday. I don't want the fans to feel that we don't care and that we aren't bothered or that we are not fighting. It may look like that is the case, but it certainly isn't.”

City are third bottom as things stand, a point adrift of Derby County but with a much worse goal difference, and face a United side desperate to put things right after a disastrous run that has seen then roundly written off in the promotion race - even by sections of their own support.

"If there's going to be blame, then it's got to be on me,” Riza added. “I'm the manager of the team and I take full responsibility. I know how important it is. It's a failure on my part if we go down. I have standards, goals, ideas about where I feel I can take this club.

"I have always been taught that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. It's only going to make me better, stronger. I read all the comments from fans and unfortunately a lot of them are clueless. That's what I've got to learn. To come away from that side of it, so I can stay focused. There are lot of good people out there and around the club and within the club. We've got to do this together."