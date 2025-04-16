Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's Vini Souza conundrum as Rob Holding question answered amid Jack Robinson form debate

As Chris Wilder readily admits, Sheffield United are a better football team with midfield battler Vini Souza in it. But the Blades are facing a classic conundrum when it comes to the Brazilian battler, who is making his comeback to the Blades’ XI after his recent hamstring injury absence.

He has looked a little off the pace in his performances since returning - which is understandable - but how do United get him back up to speed without playing him? His absence on Saturday at Plymouth was keenly felt, making way moments before the hosts scored their equaliser with cramp following a great recovery tackle, and the smart money is on him appearing on the teamsheet for the final four games of the regular season as United make a desperate tilt to avoid the dreaded play-offs.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s clash with Cardiff City, which gives United a chance to get back to winning ways after a three-defeat week that has all-but wrecked their automatic promotion hopes, Wilder said: "Well, how do we get him up to match sharpness? He should be able to do 70 minutes even though he’s been out. He’s a massive player for us and we have to get him up to speed somehow.

"The performances have warranted me putting Vini back in because he's such an outstanding player. The minutes he got at Plymouth will have done him the world of good going into the next games. He's a huge player for us, one of our best players.

“We need to get the best out of him and need to get some minutes under his belt, which we have. The challenge on Saturday, him coming back in, should have been enough for him. Was he at our best? No. Were we at our best? No, as I’ve talked about. But Vini at his best makes us a better team, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Another question mark surrounds the place of skipper Jack Robinson, who has come under fierce scrutiny from some sections of the support after his recent displays in the Blades’ poor run. Wilder admitted that he has spoken to his captain about his performances and that the defender recognises he has not been at his best, although his mentality and experience have been earmarked to help United navigate the final part of the regular campaign and then whatever may lie ahead of it.

Sheffield United boss answers Rob Holding question after Jack Robinson criticism

Crystal Palace loanee Rob Holding is the obvious replacement in some eyes, but the former Arsenal man has barely played senior football for any time now after his Selhurst Park exile. ”It's a difficult one for Rob because he's come and we've won games,” added Wilder. “He’s not had a lot of football, he's had one start against Bristol City so it's been hard for him to get up to speed.

“But the team was doing well up until the Oxford game and I think it would be quite difficult to start him. Possibly if I'd thrown him in at Plymouth it would be: ‘Why's he started and what are you throwing him in for?’ That’s part of the trials and tribulations of being a manager, but Rob’s knocking on the door.

“Kieffer [Moore] has come back from a hernia injury and he’s knocking on the door as well, but what I will say is that the contribution of the subs has not been up to where it should be as well. Everyone’s involved in this and in the selection process.

“But then, should we leave Tyrese [Campbell] out who's been our top scorer and who’s done ever so well? Only a week ago we were talking about him and Rhian [Brewster] being really good, and other players at the top of the pitch. So there are loads of decisions to be made and everyone has to be ready to play a part.”