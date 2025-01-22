New faces but traditional approach can keep working wonders at Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United’s traditional appraoch despite the arrival of new owners

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking pitchside to a super-energised Chris Wilder last Saturday night was almost like being with a boy in a sweet shop. But one thing he vowed not to be, in launching into a raft of top signings, was a bull in a china shop.

What Sheffield United already have is too precious to risk smashing on the altar of a few extra collectors pieces - even for a manager more used to shopping in the bargain basement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the way the Blades boss himself put it: “We’ve worked incredibly hard to make sure the chemistry of the group is good - we won’t over-bloat.”

Two pointers to tradition here at a time when Sheffield is finally recognising its football birthright.

On Saturday week (February 1st), Sheffield Home of Football will be unveiling two more blue plaques … at the site of the world’s first away game close to the Wicker Arches, played by first club Sheffield FC in 1865 … and then outside the York pub at Broomhill (where the first hotel-based club, York FC, was formed).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which begs the question - can the city start pulling its weight again, at long last, on the field of play?

Well, in the last three decades, there has scarcely been a better chance than the one the Blades now have.

New ownership is vitally important but so, in a further pointer to tradition, is the way Wilder is being freed to operate the managerial style that has served him and his club so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, for me, was his key remark: “Because we coach and manage the team, I need to advise and push forward players who, from experience, will make us better.”

In defiance of the more widely used head coach model these days, that is exactly what is happening and a further big up for COH Sports on that.

“I’m delighted with the support from the co-chairmen,” Wilder told me. “We all need it, the players need it. Good players need good players to come in. Those coming will take us to 24, 25. It’s a number we can work with. Options and solutions for certain situations is key for us.”

Potentially six strikers though?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not collecting them. Ben (Brereton Diaz) plays off the left so that frees up Gus (Hamer) as well. Tyrese (Campbell) historically has not had a 46 game season and Kieffer (Moore) is the same. We need good strikers coming off the bench.”

Wilder and United hitting the sweet spot!