So it’s a triumph for Hallam in the blue half of the historic divide … but a bigger triumph for Sheffield as a city and the game of football, right where it all began.

When the first clubs in the world renewed their rivalry on Tuesday night, 164 years after the first competitive meeting, the result was big enough. But the real story of the “Rules Derby” at Sandygate, the world’s oldest ground, was off the field.

Its significance was not only in a remarkable capacity crowd of 1,496, more that a city split by febrile competition when it comes to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday was solidly as one.

Not just that supporters of Hallam and oldest club Sheffield FC stood shoulder to shoulder with no need for the segregation of the pro game.

It was that, by definition, Owls and Blades supporters gathered for a football occasion side by side - which is impossible in any other competitive context. And without a hint of aggravation.

This, as a regular non-league watcher, is among reasons why the grassroots game has had a resurgence in recent years.

Naturally there’s not the same edge. This was the first meaningful derby at Sandygate since 2006 - when Sheffield FC prevailed, just as they did in the first clash on the same ground on Boxing Day, 1860. But it got no edgier in the off-field rivalry stakes than a bantering chant from Hallam’s Shed Enders of “what’s it like to play in Sheff?” This a reference to Sheffield’s exile in Dronfield, nearby but in north Derbyshire, pending a planned move to a new stadium in the city.

Just as importantly, the game was up and at ‘em from both sides. No tedious or fancy passing across the back.

What I’d love the throng’s many newcomers to this level to know is this is not unusual. It’s the way they play the game down here. Oh, and no timewasting or blatant cheating. Just hard but fair.

The result was fair, too. It only fell short in that a wide open, rattling good contest deserved more goals - something like 5-3 wouldn’t have been out of place.

In the event, Hallam deservedly won 2-1 with goals from James Cadman and Leon Howarth, either side of a fine strike by Connor Cutts, to reach the semi-finals of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Cup and a tie with Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Watching on, the great and the good included Chris Waddle, David Hirst, Richard Caborn and, in the seat next to me, former Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson, now with Rotherham.

Oh, and former world snooker referee Brendan Moore, too.

All the while my phone kept pinging with messages from Tony Gregory, an Owls midfielder of the Howard Wilkinson era, proud that a family member, Rio Allan, was one of Hallam’s star players.

Let it be said that another stand-out performer, without standing out, was the referee. Sheffield’s Lee Hibble did the occasion proud by tuning in to it.

But maybe the victorious manager summed it all up best. “A magical evening,” said Hallam’s Craig Denton. “A huge game - for football.”

1 . Hallam FC v Sheffield FC Hallam FC v Sheffield FC at Sandygate for the World's Oldest Derby | Truck & Turf Photography Photo: Truck & Turf Photography Photo Sales

2 . Hallam FC v Sheffield FC Hallam FC v Sheffield FC at Sandygate for the World's Oldest Derby. Truck & Turf Photography | Truck & Turf Photography Photo: Truck & Turf Photography Photo Sales

3 . Hallam FC v Sheffield FC Hallam FC v Sheffield FC at Sandygate for the World's Oldest Derby. Truck & Turf Photography | Truck & Turf Photography Photo: Truck & Turf Photography Photo Sales