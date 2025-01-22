Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder sends Sheffield United transfer warning amid Tom Cannon hope

Sheffield United’s display at Swansea City on Tuesday night only reinforced the need for fresh blood in this transfer window, boss Chris Wilder has insisted, as the Blades move closer to a £10m deal for Tom Cannon. The Leicester City striker underwent a medical yesterday ahead of his move, which United hope to seal in time for him to be involved against Hull City on Friday night.

The Blades go into that game on the back of three league wins on the bounce after following up their weekend victory over Norwich City with all three points against Swansea City in South Wales last night. But they did it the hard way, fortunate to only go in at half-time one goal down before bouncing back in the second half with goals from Rhian Brewster and Harrison Burrows.

Wilder was able to give a second United ‘debut’ to loan man Ben Brereton Diaz, signed this week from Southampton, and hopes to add four more before the window closes. Cannon’s Bramall Lane switch is close while the Blades are confident of signing Jonjoe Kenny from Hertha Berlin to bolster their options at right-back.

Asked how United were looking on the signings front soon after the full-time whistle, Wilder admitted: “I don’t know. I think there’s been some bits and pieces happening back home so I’ll get my phone back on. I think we’re pretty close to the one that’s been talked about and hopefully come 12pm on Thursday we’ll be down the line with maybe one or two to aid the group.

“I think you’ve seen tonight, if we want to be in and around it, we have to be stronger. The competition has to be better, the options have to be better. Absolutely no criticism whatsoever, it’s been a difficult period with some big injuries but there are some boys there who need to come out of the team, have a rest and go again.

“In an ideal world, if we had what I believe we will have, even come Friday but certainly by the end of the window, we’ll have options to switch it up and competition for places. Whether some of the players thought what’s happening, some players may be coming in and feeling sorry for themselves, they can’t afford to do that. They’ve got to show fight. We were second best first half but hopefully that will change.”

The big-money deal for Cannon is a real statement of intent from United’s new ownership, who pledged to back Wilder after finally gaining control of the Blades just before Christmas. “I’m delighted with the support and backing from the owners,” Wilder added. “They recognise we were light on bodies at the start of the season and they said in their statement they’d like to support me, and most importantly the group and what they need to continue in the race for a successful season.

“There are a lot of games to play but he [Cannon] certainly doesn’t make us weaker and there’s some big players to come back, and some to come in as well. We’ll be in far better shape than we are at the moment. We need options, the other teams at the top have them and we need them as well.”