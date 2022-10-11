According to reports in Italy, I Rossoneri’s technical director Paolo Maldini is interested in luring Berge to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as part of a drive to strengthen the options at head coach Stefano Piolo’s disposal.

Although the veracity of these claims has yet to be established, they will confirm United manager Paul Heckingbottom’s suspicions that he will spend the Christmas and New Year period attempting to prevent speculation about some of his leading names distracting from the push for a top two finish.

It also underlines why the 44-year-old is keen to see Bramall Lane’s hierarchy accelerate the process of awarding new and improved contracts to those members of his squad who have entered the final stages of their present deals and are likely to attract interest from rival clubs. A huge swathe of United’s team are set to become free agents at the end of the campaign, including Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie; who had scored five goals in his last seven outings before missing Saturday’s defeat by Stoke City due to suspension. Iliman Ndiaye’s agreement runs until 2024 but, having forced his way into the Senegal squad ahead of their trip to next month’s World Cup in Qatar, Heckingbottom is aware that failing to improve the youngster’s terms and conditions will leave United vulnerable to predators from both at home and abroad.

Despite acquiring the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and Reda Khadra before September’s deadline, retaining Berge’s services amid interest from Club Brugge and Chelsea was seen as United’s greatest victory of the summer. Heckingbottom had made no attempt to disguise the fact that losing the Norwegian, particularly once the season had got underway, would adversely affect their hopes of promotion - at one stage pointedly distancing himself from suggestions his employers were prepared to accept less than the £35m release clause written into the player’s agreement.

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli has been linked with Sander Berge of Sheffield United: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Although they refused to accept a series of cut-price offers from Brugge and rejected an approach from Stamford Bridge to discuss the possibility of allowing Berge to depart on loan, one senior figure behind the scenes acknowledged that reading of the situation was correct. It means, with Berge also tied to United until 2024, his suitors believe bids of around half that amount could lure them to the negotiating table.

One journalist in Italy believes Maldini, should he attempt to pursue an interest in the former Genk midfielder, is minded to try and broker a price “more advantageous” than the £15m Milan suspect would have been enough to trigger Berge’s exit earlier this year.

With United leading England’s second tier ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackpool, Heckingbottom is again expected to emphasise the importance of ensuring the core of his side remains intact until May. Berge, who missed last weekend’s defeat by City due to injury, has emerged as one of Heckingbottom’s most influential players since adjusting to the physical demands of English football following his arrival three seasons ago.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge was a wanted man over the summer but stayed at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage