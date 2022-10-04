Sheffield United: Sander Berge blow as striker prepares for a ban and George Baldock is also injured

Despite losing for the first time at home this term, United remained top of the Championship table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Stoke City following only their second loss of the season so far.

Although the performance against Michael Beale’s side fell short of the high standards United have set since his appointment in November, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief insisted they were robbed of an opportunity to snatch a share of the spoils when the match officials failed to spot Andre Dozzell tugging at Berge’s shirt as the Norwegian made his way across the box.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, and his assistant Stuart McCall: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Heckingbottom’s displeasure was compounded when it was revealed Berge had been sent to hospital for a scan afterwards, having fallen awkwardly during the challenge.

“We don’t know how bad it is,” Heckingbottom told The Star, after also confirming George Baldock requires treatment for a strained “side” muscle. “We’re hoping it’s not as serious as it looks, when you see the replay. There’s no way you can take a shot properly when you’re falling like that.”

Referee James Linington seemed minded to intervene when Berge was impeded by the Rangers midfielder, pressing his on-field microphone presumably in an attempt to receive guidance from an assistant. With none apparently forthcoming, Linington awarded a goal kick instead.

Heckingbottom, who is understood to have protested about what he perceived as Rangers’ time wasting tactics afterwards, continued: “Leave the decision, the bad thing is Sander has got injured planting his foot. You aren’t going to kick the ball right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle challenges a QPR player at Bramall Lane: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“The bit referees can get right is the amount of time teams take. Doing something about it in the 81st minute isn’t enough. My point is, if that’s the game plan then we are suffering unless we score in the first minute.”

Beale conceded Dozzell had been fortunate not to have been punished, praising United for getting the best out of his men.

“Listen, if it’s in the middle of the park it’s probably a foul,” Beale said. “What I’d say to Andre is your teammates have gone to the well, why threaten to ruin it or put all of that at risk. If it’s in the middle of the park, it’s a foul, right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Sheffield United were outstanding,” he added. “Paul is a very lucky man, with the group that he’s got.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United replaces George Baldock: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We’ve not played everyone, but that was the toughest we’ve had in the league. They took us to where it really hurt.

“Anyone who comes here is going to have a period of the game where they are defending. The other away performances, we’ve dominated to win. We didn’t dominate here, we stayed in the game and were ruthless in both boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Willock scored the only goal of the game early in the second period, taking advantage of a rare defensive lapse.

Centre-forward Oli McBurnie was reportedly cautioned after the final whistle, meaning he will miss the trip to Staffordshire.