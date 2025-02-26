The former Sheffield United goalkeeper was not particularly popular on Tuesday night.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen was in no mood to appease a group of young Crystal Palace fans during a bizarre half-time incident on Tuesday night.

Olsen spent the half-time break warming up at Selhurst Park as he prepared to replace injured teammate Emiliano Martinez, with Villa 1-0 down to their hosts at the time. The Swedish stopper went through the usual drills of catching crosses and shots, getting in the zone for an important 45 minutes between the posts.

But the 35-year-old was inadvertently occupying the goal Palace used for their half-time penalty challenge, with a number of young fans preparing to take a spot-kick against the club’s mascot, Pete the Eagle. And with Villa 1-0 down, Olsen was in no mood to move.

Olsen booed at Palace

"Sorry, we're using the goal", Palace's half-time host was heard saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail, as he approached Olsen and asked him to move. "I feel like I'm at school. I'm really sorry, this has never happened before. Sorry, we need the goal."

Olsen, in no mood to give the young fans their moment, continued warming up, with the host adding: "No? Can I play with the goal? We're using the goal. I'm really sorry. This is the first time it has ever happened. Shall we go down the Holmesdale? Palace fans, I genuinely don't know what to say. Right kids, let's leg it down the other end because Villa clearly don't wanna play."

The back-up Villa goalkeeper was the subject of boos from those Palace fans who had not gone down into the concourse, with Pete the Eagle staring down United’s former flop as he tried to focus. Chants inside Selhurst Park then ventured towards the kind that cannot be written here.

It was Palace who had the last laugh, however, with Olsen conceding three goals as Villa lost 4-1. Morgan Rogers pulled Unai Emery’s side level shortly after the break but goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah capped off a bizarre and rather miserable night for Olsen.

Tough night for the United flop

It was only the Swedish goalkeeper’s second Premier League appearance of the season for Villa, with both coming as a half-time substitute. He also conceded off the bench at Stamford Bridge, making it four goals past him in 90 minutes.

Olsen is not particularly well remembered at Bramall Lane, having spent just six months on loan at United despite agreeing to a season-long switch from AS Roma. The shot-stopper’s arrival was met with excitement, given his international and European pedigree, but his performances flattered to deceive.

The on-loan goalkeeper played just 11 times for United before an injury in November proved to be the end of his Blades career. He was recalled by Roma the following January before joining Villa on loan, where he remains after signing permanently in the summer of 2022.