I asked AI who the 10 worst Sheffield United transfer signings are - and the list is brutal

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 18:41 BST

Sheffield United have sanctioned some questionable transfers.

Sheffield United expect to welcome a few new faces through the door this month as Chris Wilder looks to add depth for his side’s Championship promotion push. But the transfer market is risky business and Bramall Lane regulars know all too well how easily mistakes can be made.

The Blades have signed some absolute gems but there are also plenty of forgettable names - and some who are memorable for all the wrong reasons. But who are the worst players to come through the door? Well, the Star enlisted the help of Artificial Intelligence to see.

Grok, an AI Tool provided by X, was simply asked who Sheffield United’s 10 worst ever signings are. Scroll below to see who it picked and the explanation it gave for each player.

AI explanation: Signed in 2015, Hammond was seen as a slow, pedestrian midfielder who didn't offer much to the team. His tenure is often cited as one of the least memorable and impactful.

1. Dean Hammond

AI explanation: Signed in 2015, Hammond was seen as a slow, pedestrian midfielder who didn't offer much to the team. His tenure is often cited as one of the least memorable and impactful. Photo: Sport Image

Photo Sales
AI explanation: Joined in 1997, Kozluk had a forgettable tenure with the club. He made many appearances and didn't significantly impact the team's performance.

2. Rob Kozluk

AI explanation: Joined in 1997, Kozluk had a forgettable tenure with the club. He made many appearances and didn't significantly impact the team's performance. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
AI explanation: Signed in 2010, Seip played only eight games for Sheffield United before returning to Plymouth. His lack of involvement with the first team marks him as a poor investment.

3. Marcel Seip

AI explanation: Signed in 2010, Seip played only eight games for Sheffield United before returning to Plymouth. His lack of involvement with the first team marks him as a poor investment. | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
AI explanation: Signed in 2013, Taylor managed only two goals in 25 appearances, which was underwhelming considering his previous goal-scoring record.

4. Lyle Taylor

AI explanation: Signed in 2013, Taylor managed only two goals in 25 appearances, which was underwhelming considering his previous goal-scoring record. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipArtificial Intelligence
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice