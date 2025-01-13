Sheffield United expect to welcome a few new faces through the door this month as Chris Wilder looks to add depth for his side’s Championship promotion push. But the transfer market is risky business and Bramall Lane regulars know all too well how easily mistakes can be made.

The Blades have signed some absolute gems but there are also plenty of forgettable names - and some who are memorable for all the wrong reasons. But who are the worst players to come through the door? Well, the Star enlisted the help of Artificial Intelligence to see.

Grok, an AI Tool provided by X, was simply asked who Sheffield United’s 10 worst ever signings are. Scroll below to see who it picked and the explanation it gave for each player.

1 . Dean Hammond AI explanation: Signed in 2015, Hammond was seen as a slow, pedestrian midfielder who didn't offer much to the team. His tenure is often cited as one of the least memorable and impactful.

2 . Rob Kozluk AI explanation: Joined in 1997, Kozluk had a forgettable tenure with the club. He made many appearances and didn't significantly impact the team's performance.

3 . Marcel Seip AI explanation: Signed in 2010, Seip played only eight games for Sheffield United before returning to Plymouth. His lack of involvement with the first team marks him as a poor investment.