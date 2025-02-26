The former Sheffield United boss isn’t particularly well remembered at Bramall Lane.

Former Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins has parted ways with League Two strugglers Tranmere Rovers following a miserable run of results.

Tranmere have failed to win any of their last 10 league games, taking just three points from 30 on offer in the process. That run is the worst of an already underwhelming campaign which leaves them 22nd in League Two, just one place and two points above the relegation zone, with a first return to non-league since 2018 looking more likely with every passing week.

Former United, Southampton and Hull City boss Adkins took over as permanent Tranmere manager in November 2023, having initially joined the EFL outfit as technical director earlier that year before stepping in as interim boss. But with the club embroiled in a relegation dogfight, the decision has been made to part company.

Tranmere confirm Adkins exit

In a statement published on the club’s website, Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said “Nigel is a hugely experienced manager with a long and distinguished career, who came back as Technical Director of his hometown Club, where he had also been a player. He helped the Club by acting as interim manager before taking the role as Manager when needed last season and improved results, stabilising the season.

“No-one can doubt his commitment, effort or passion for Tranmere Rovers but this season has been hampered by a litany of injuries to, and suspensions of, key players which have all contributed to the current league position. Compared to the optimism at the start of the season we both acknowledge our league position is disappointing and that football is a results business.

“As a consequence, we have sadly both come to the conclusion that a change of Manager will give the team the best chance of making the most of the remaining 13 games. I don’t need to tell you that Nigel is a thoroughly decent man whose work ethic, commitment and professionalism through a very difficult period has been clear to see. He leaves with the Club’s best wishes for the future.”

Adkins spent just one season as manager of United, having been appointed to take over at Bramall Lane in June 2015. A disappointing season saw the Blades finish 11th in League One, their lowest league position in over 30 years, before he was sacked the following summer and replaced by Chris Wilder.

The former goalkeeper enjoyed his greatest coaching success at Southampton, who he took from League One to the Premier League with consecutive promotions between 2010 and 2012. But he only lasted six months in the top-flight before being sacked. The 59-year-old was in charge of Reading before his move to United, with spells after his Bramall Lane stint at Hull City, Charlton Athletic and then Tranmere.