Sheffield United are set to take on Reading in a top of the table clash on Monday.

United are set to be without John Fleck , who has been ruled out for an unspecified amount of time with a broken leg.

Despite this, the Blades have been performing well in the Championship so far this season - last time out, they picked up an away draw against a dangerous Luton Town outfit.

Meanwhile, Reading have dumbfounded critics and pundits with their strong start to the season. In their last game, they took all three points in a 1-0 win at Millwall .

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Reading is set to kick off at 7:45pm on August 30, barring any postponements or delays.

The team news and lineups will be announced an hour ahead of kick off on the BBC Sport website, the Sky Sports website and each team’s individual Twitter feeds.

What channel will it be on?

Despite the Blades and the Royals being second and first respectively in the Championship table, the game has not been selected by Sky Sports for TV coverage.

Instead, Sky Sports will be showing Watford v Middlesborough on August 30 and Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers on August 31.

This doesn’t mean you can’t watch the game live from the comfort of your own home - it’ll be available for viewing via either of the two teams’ respective iFollow services.

You’ll also be able to listen to the game on BBC Radio Sheffield and live text coverage will be provided on the BBC Sport website .

What are the betting odds?

Sheffield United are strong favourites to come away with all three points - Bet365 and Paddy Power have given them odds of 8/15, while Sky Bet have them at 1/2.

Reading’s surging start to the 2022/23 has not raised the bookies’ opinion of them - Bet 365 have given them odds of 11/2, Sky Bet have them at 21/4 and Paddy Power have given them a 5/1 chance.