Paul Ince’s side replaced United at the Championship summit following the latest round of games, beating Millwall less than 24 hours after Heckingbottom’s men had drawn with Luton Town.

Although the visitors have suffered two defeats in league competition so far this term, including a 4-0 defeat to newly promoted Rotherham, United have been warned that Ince will “have them geared up” for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Insisting that producing consistent performances will be key to United’s season, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve seen the good and the bad of Reading this year. I watched them at Rotherham away and then when they beat Blackburn Rovers at home. We are getting ready for the Reading that faced Blackburn.”

Ince’s team secured a shock win over United in the corresponding fixture last term and Heckingbottom added: “We’re getting ready for their best and the team that we had a match with not so long back. Incey will have them geared up.”

Reading make the journey north searching for a fourth consecutive victory after also dispatching Middlesbrough by the narrowest of margins recently. Unbeaten in four, United hope goalkeeper Wes Foderingham will be available for selection after being taken ill during their appearance at Kenilworth Road. Reda Khadra and Anel Ahmedhodzic should also be available for selection despite receiving treatment for knocks. But John Fleck is set for six to eight weeks out after being diagnosed with a hairline leg fracture.

“What’s really pleasing me at the moment is the consistency we’re showing,” Heckingbottom said. “The consistency in terms of performance.

“If you don’t stand up to things, like we had to do at Luton, then you get beat. But when we produce a performance, then we tend not to lose. I’ve maintained all along, when we play at our best we win.”

After appointing United in November following a slow start to the campaign, United went on to finish fifth - being beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Nottingham Forest.

