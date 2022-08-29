Sander Berge: State of play with Sheffield United midfielder as Liverpool 'eye transfer move' amid injury crisis
The summer transfer window slams shut on Thursday evening and right until that 11pm deadline, the future of Sheffield United star man Sander Berge will constantly come under scrutiny.
Liverpool have once again been linked with the Norwegian midfielder after they suffered something of an injury crisis in their engine room, but United are looking to hold firm over their prized asset after a good start to the Championship season sent them into the automatic promotion places.
So, what’s the latest with Berge, why are Liverpool interested and what would they have to pay to sign him?
The background on Sander Berge/Liverpool links
Liverpool’s links to Berge go back to his time in Belgium. Berge impressed at Anfield in the Champions League with Genk, earning special words of praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, and has been linked with a move to Liverpool ever since.
The Reds, along with Napoli, were apparently interested in signing him before he went to United in 2020, becoming their record signing at a time when they were riding the crest of a wave in the Premier League and looking like finally fulfilling their potential as a club.
Covid-19 wrecked their European ambitions and then took away their Premier League status, with Berge widely expected to leave after relegation. But he remained, was a star man in their promotion push last season and has started this season in similarly impressive form.
Why do Liverpool want Sander Berge?
Klopp may be tempted to make his move this time around after suffering a terrible injury crisis in midfield, with Thiago, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all sidelined.
It didn’t seem to affect them too much at the weekend, as they hammered Bournemouth 9-0, but Klopp is keen to sign reinforcements as they look to push Manchester City all the way in the race for the Premier League title.
Reports in Germany have also linked Liverpool for RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer and a move for Jude Bellingham in January, which could be brought forward to this summer.
But Klopp has dipped into the Championship before amid an injury crisis, signing future Blades loanee Ben Davies from Preston North End after being decimated at centre-half. Davies cost only an initial £500,000, and didn’t play a minute of competitive football for Klopp’s men, but his place at a second-tier club didn’t prevent Klopp from making his move.
How much would Sander Berge cost Liverpool?
The Norwegian has a release clause of £35m in his contract, meaning United’s hands are tied if any club submits an offer of that amount for their star man.
But the Blades can also accept offers below that amount and The Star understands that United would give serious consideration to any offer that provides a return on the investment the club made on Berge back in January 2020.
Balanced against that must be the fact that Berge is instrumental to United’s hopes of getting back into the top flight. United’s hierarchy may soon have to decide whether to stick or twist, as a potentially huge transfer deadline day looms large.