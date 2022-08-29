Former Sheffield United favourite offers promising John Fleck update after broken leg blow
Ex-Sheffield United favourite Mark Duffy has shared a positive update on his former teammate John Fleck, after it was revealed that the Scottish international has suffered a broken leg.
Fleck was a notable absentee from the Blades squad that drew 1-1 at Luton Town on Friday evening, with boss Paul Heckingbottom describing the injury as a “massive blow” and admitting he has never encountered a situation quite like it with so many players sidelined with serious issues.
Confirmation of Fleck’s broken leg had left fans worried about the extent of his absence from the United squad.
But Duffy moved to assuage such worries, posting on social media: “On Flecky, I’ve spoken to him and he’s walking fine.
“Hoping to be out for only 5-6 weeks. Not months what some people are saying.”
Fleck’s absence could open the door for Tommy Doyle, the Manchester City youngster who impressed after coming off the bench at Luton on Friday evening.
"It's a massive blow,” Heckingbottom added on Fleck’s injury, which was picked up during the Blades’ victory over Blackburn Rovers earlier this month – with Fleck playing the full 90 minutes.
"I love what he does and what he brings to us.
"He took some big knocks in the game and it wasn't settling down. So we sent him to be scanned and an X-ray showed up a fracture.
“It’s a hairline fracture but, fortunately, there’s been no displacement to the bone. But he's going to be out for a while."
United return to action on Tuesday evening when they face early league leaders Reading at Bramall Lane.