News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United boss reveals the quality he believes will decide Championship promotion race this season

Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the key quality he believes will decide this season’s promotion race, in a Championship that appears to be as tight as ever.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:21 pm

The Sheffield United boss is preparing his side to face yet another side in the top two at home this season, with Reading making the trip north on Tuesday having displaced United at the top of the Championship table over the weekend.

United have already dispatched previous high-flyers Millwall, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers on home soil this season and will go back top with victory over Paul Ince’s men at Bramall Lane, who have won their last three games since being beaten 4-0 at Rotherham United earlier this month.

No preferential treatment for City loan stars after boss's McAtee comments

Most Popular

“It'll continue to be tight from top to bottom,” Heckingbottom said.

“What I've taken from these early stages is that consistency, even more so this season, is going to be key.

“If you can have a consistent run, you're going to be at the top end because it's looking like that's going to be hard to reach - with how close each team is, how each team is approaching it, refereeing favouring aggression and front-footedness, not teams just playing possession.

Inside McBurnie's physical transformation as striker hails support

Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United face Reading next: David Klein / Sportimage

"It looks to be a level playing field this season so if you can get any sort of consistency, you're going to be at the top end."

United themselves are unbeaten in their last five league games after their opening-day defeat away at Watford, and face third-placed Hull City at the weekend. The game has been moved to Sunday at the MKM Stadium and kicks off at 3pm.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Paul HeckingbottomChris HoltRotherham UnitedReading