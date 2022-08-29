Sheffield United boss reveals the quality he believes will decide Championship promotion race this season
Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the key quality he believes will decide this season’s promotion race, in a Championship that appears to be as tight as ever.
The Sheffield United boss is preparing his side to face yet another side in the top two at home this season, with Reading making the trip north on Tuesday having displaced United at the top of the Championship table over the weekend.
United have already dispatched previous high-flyers Millwall, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers on home soil this season and will go back top with victory over Paul Ince’s men at Bramall Lane, who have won their last three games since being beaten 4-0 at Rotherham United earlier this month.
Most Popular
-
1
Could Sheffield Wednesday new boy be a contender for best bit of business this summer?
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday poised for 11th signing – Alex Mighten makes Premier League squad
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday may have to steel themselves for late Lee Gregory pursuit - Derby County keen
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday: Bizarre Sylla Sow twist as ex-Owls attacker criticised for late switch
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass attracts Middlesbrough interest in final days of transfer window
“It'll continue to be tight from top to bottom,” Heckingbottom said.
“What I've taken from these early stages is that consistency, even more so this season, is going to be key.
“If you can have a consistent run, you're going to be at the top end because it's looking like that's going to be hard to reach - with how close each team is, how each team is approaching it, refereeing favouring aggression and front-footedness, not teams just playing possession.
"It looks to be a level playing field this season so if you can get any sort of consistency, you're going to be at the top end."
United themselves are unbeaten in their last five league games after their opening-day defeat away at Watford, and face third-placed Hull City at the weekend. The game has been moved to Sunday at the MKM Stadium and kicks off at 3pm.