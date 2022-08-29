Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield United boss is preparing his side to face yet another side in the top two at home this season, with Reading making the trip north on Tuesday having displaced United at the top of the Championship table over the weekend.

United have already dispatched previous high-flyers Millwall, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers on home soil this season and will go back top with victory over Paul Ince’s men at Bramall Lane, who have won their last three games since being beaten 4-0 at Rotherham United earlier this month.

“It'll continue to be tight from top to bottom,” Heckingbottom said.

“What I've taken from these early stages is that consistency, even more so this season, is going to be key.

“If you can have a consistent run, you're going to be at the top end because it's looking like that's going to be hard to reach - with how close each team is, how each team is approaching it, refereeing favouring aggression and front-footedness, not teams just playing possession.

Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United face Reading next: David Klein / Sportimage

"It looks to be a level playing field this season so if you can get any sort of consistency, you're going to be at the top end."