Sheffield Wednesday 'set new transfer priority' as pundit makes bold promotion claim
Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a strong start to the summer transfer window despite Danny Rohl being in Germany to help out with Euro 2024 coverage. Fans will have had fears that Rohl’s absence might lead to transfer delays, but the Owls have signed more than most so far, wrapping up three signings in all.
Ben Hamer and Max Lowe were quickly snapped up on free signings, while Yan Valery was signed for a fee on Friday to take the signing total up to three. As the recruitment work continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Hillsborough.
Striker priority
Wednesday are now said to be targeting a striker after wrapping up the signing of Valery. That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who tweeted: “Striker as mentioned before. Choice of a couple. Foreign. Buy. Not crazy money.”
Former loan forward Ike Ugbo has been linked with a permanent move to Hillsborough, but it would seem the Owls have other targets as well as the Troyes frontman. With Lee Gregory having left the club and with Ashley Fletcher returning to his parent club, it’s clear Rohl has a gap or two in his front line, while there has been some talk of Josh Windass has also been linked with a move away, something the Owls will not want to entertain this summer.
Palmer prediction
Former Wednesday star Carlton Palmer has tipped the Owls for a surprise promotion this season despite them narrowly dodging relegation last season. "It's very early to start making predictions on who will get promoted from the Championship," Palmer told Football League World.
"I would say that I don't believe the three teams that have come down this year are as strong as the three teams that got relegated from the Premier League last season. If you look at the three teams that got promoted, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, and I would put Leeds into that bracket although they didn't get promotion, they were very, very strong.
"I think Sheffield United have got a lot of work to do under Chris Wilder in the summer, he can't do anything until this takeover is ratified in terms of bringing players in. I think if Luton can keep hold of Rob Edwards, they'll be very strong next season, Burnley have got good players and they're going to be there or thereabouts because they've got parachute money, so you have to look at those.
"With Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton going up, if Leeds post 90 points again this season, they will go up. I'm going to go for Leeds to go up, I'm going to go for Luton to make an immediate return as long as Rob Edwards stays, but I'm not going to go for Sheffield United, just on the basis that I think they've got too much work to do between now and the start of the season. Burnley should be there or thereabouts, but if you're asking me to name the three clubs who I think will get promotion next season, I would go with Leeds, Luton, and then I'm going to surprise you and go for Sheffield Wednesday via the play-offs."
