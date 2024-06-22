Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer stories after confirmation of Yan Valery’s arrival.

The summer transfer window is into its second week and Sheffield Wednesday have wasted no time in snapping up targets. Manager Danny Rohl might be on punditry duty for this summer’s European Championships in Germany but his recruitment team have been hard at work back in South Yorkshire as the Owls plan for another tough Championship season.

Wednesday confirmed their third signing of the summer on Friday, having agreed an undisclosed fee with Angers for full-back Yan Valery. The 25-year-old Tunisian international will be joined by Ben Hamer and Max Lowe when they join as free agents, once their respective contracts with Watford and Sheffield United expire. But there is still plenty to do at Hillsborough and The Star has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

Kaba interest

Wednesday are thought to be interested in signing Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba amid concerns they may be priced out of re-signing Ike Ugbo permanently. Darren Witcoop reports that the Owls are one of several Championship clubs eyeing a possible move for Kaba, who has recent second-tier experience.

The 29-year-old was on loan at Cardiff City during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight goals in 17 appearances before making a permanent move to Las Palmas last summer. But after just one goal in 17 La Liga games, the striker is now free to leave his parent club and a return to the Championship is on the cards. There is no mention of who the other interested sides are.

Wednesday are thought to be keen on welcoming Ugbo back to Hillsborough, with his seven goals in 18 appearances a major contribution to Rohl’s side surviving. But there is growing interest in the Canada international and the feeling in South Yorkshire is that Troyes will demand a fee too high for the Owls to meet.

Striker budget

While funds are not infinite by any means at Wednesday, owner Dejphon Chansiri is thought to have set aside a sizable amount to sign a striker. Alan Nixon reports that Between £1-1.5million will be spent in a bid to improve attacking output at Hillsborough.

Championship survival has ensured Wednesday have the funds to strengthen this summer and shrewd business so far means a large portion can go on finding that key man to lead the line. The agreed fee for Valery is unknown but both Hamer and Lowe will arrive for free, with only their wages to be covered.