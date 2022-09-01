News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day recap

It’s transfer deadline day and for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday there is expected to be some movement before the window closes tonight.

By Chris Holt
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:09 pm

The Owls have made a raft of signings already this summer with 11 new faces coming in as Darren Moore attempts to build a squad capable of gaining promotion back to the Championship.

Over at Bramall Lane, United haven’t been quite so busy, however the quality of some of those new additions has already been on display in a fine start for the Blades so far this season.

MORE: Four key questions on Blades' transfer deadline day agenda

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

It is believed at this stage to be unlikely that both clubs will be bringing in more new faces but both Moore and his opposite number at United, Paul Heckingbottom, haven’t ruled it out in the run out to the deadline.

What is expected are some players going out, particularly loan moves for those younger starlets on the fringes of the first team.

MORE: Everything Wednesday fans should expect from transfer deadline day

And there are also a few clubs circling around the best of the talent at the Lane and Hillsborough, just to add a nervousness into the mix before the window closes.

United: Will Osula looks to be heading out of Bramall Lane on loan. Burton Albion had been viewed as his most likely destination until Derby County entered the chase.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day live

Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 23:09

  • Wednesday have already brought in 11 players this summer
  • Paul Heckingbottom says he would like one more player
  • Sander Berge’s future remains in doubt
  • Championship clubs are keeping an eye on Owls stars
Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 23:09

🚨 Window closed

So there we have it. A quiet day really for both clubs even if that Sander Berge saga had hearts fluttering at Bramall Lane. A few youngsters at United and Wednesday headed out and we expected that, too.

Overall, taking the entire window into consideration and not just the manic 24 hours that deadline day brings, it’s been very good for both clubs.

Now, let’s concentrate on the football and a couple of promotions.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:51

Another young player departs from United

Kacper Lopata has joined Southend on a permanent deal. The young defender previoulsy had a spell on loan there.

Sheffield United: Defender set to depart as he seals permanent return to former club

Kacper Lopata, the Sheffield United defender, is on his way out of Bramall Lane after agreeing a permanent return to his former loan club, Southend United.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:43

Remember Liam Shaw?

The former Wednesday youngster, who left under something of a cloud, to join Celtic has made a move to League One

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:38

Hunt on the way out at Wednesday

The full story on Alex Hunt’s likely move away from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt set to leave club – permanent deal discussed

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt could be on his way out of the club – and it could be on a permanent basis, as revealed by The Star.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:30

Blackburn Brereton Diaz twist - Leeds United join hunt

Further to our post earlier about Blackburn struggling to hold onto talisman Brereton Diaz, Talksport are reporting that Leeds United have now entered the fray for the striker. Rovers really need to keep him and Leeds could do with a striker. An interesting one to keep an eye on, in terms of those teams hoping to be challenging at the top end of the table with Sheffield United.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:24

Former Blade’s move confirmed

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:22

BLADES EXIT: Confirmation of Will Osula loan move

Derby County confirm signing of Sheffield United man as persistence pays off for Rams

Derby County have announced the signing of Sheffield United striker Will Osula on a season-long loan deal.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:10

A likely exit at Wednesday

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 22:03

Barnsley could be losing a couple

Our colleagues at the Yorkshire Post have an update from the Owls’ neighbours and fellow League One side Barnsley.

Callum Styles has been the subject of a lot of interest today, including a link with United, but Millwall are making a late move for the midfielder.

And Michal Helik is set for Huddersfield.

Here’s the latest from Oakwell

Barnsley FC transfer latest: Millwall make beat-the-deadline move for Styles, Helik in talks with Huddersfield Town

MILLWALL have made a beat-the-deadline loan move to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 21:34

HUGE news for the Blades

as Norwegian-based journalist Arilas Ould-Saada tweets the news every fan wanted to hear - Berge still has a release clause of course which could be triggered, but it’s looking promising ...

