Everything Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from transfer deadline day

Yellow ticker tape on’t telly, Twitter notifications set, takeaway being mulled over; it’s classic stuff.

But what can Wednesday fans expect to see from the Owls before the deadline closes at 11pm? Will it be the case that it’s a quiet one, or will there be some shock business done as Darren Moore looks to put the finishing touches to his squad?

Here’s what we know heading into the final day of what has been a busy, busy window.

Let’s start with incomings..

It would be well within the interests of this newspaper to string you all along and tell you Wednesday are working behind the scenes on a plethora of shock last-minute additions set to tear League One to shreds; Premier League starlets, the star men of third tier rivals and some of the brightest young things the EFL has to offer.

We’d be lying, though.

Darren Moore and the club’s recruitment staff have worked diligently to get Wednesday’s business done early and after 11 senior signings it seems there won’t be much to be done – unless something both affordable and unmissable comes across his desk.

The Owls boss said so himself as recently as Tuesday evening, saying: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s business done,” he explained. “But in these next 48 hours who knows what can come available.”

What about that third choice goalkeeper talk?

Something to keep us all clinging on for just a little bit of something, isn’t it?

But on Tuesday Moore put the chances of any movement on that front at just ‘20 to 30%’ and as of yet there’s no real indication that there’s anything moving too fast on that front.

“We can maybe have a look at it but I would say that’s a 20 or 30 per cent possibility unless anything was to drastically happen with the other two,” he said.

“We need a high level if they’re going to come in here.”

OK, stop with the tease.. what about the outgoings?

It’s been a white-knuckle few days on the ‘potential outgoings’ front.

Things had been stirred-up by agents, Moore revealed, and interest was uncovered in a handful of senior players, namely George Byers, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass ad Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Star has since revealed that as things stand offers for Byers and Dele-Bashiru will be given short shrift unless something mad comes in, while Windass and Gregory are seen as very important players and it would take something equally huge to make a difference there.

But what about the youngsters?

Here's where it’s most likely there’ll be some movement.

Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin have been made available to loan and there has been interest, but as of Tuesday evening, nothing concrete in terms of a firm bid. The Star has previously reported that at least two League Two clubs are interested in taking Hunt.

David Agbotohoma was another player the club were looking at moving out on a temporary basis but he picked up an injury at Bradford in midweek and it remains to be seen whether that could stand in his way.