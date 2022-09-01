Derby County confirm signing of Sheffield United man as persistence pays off for Rams
Derby County have announced the signing of Sheffield United striker Will Osula on a season-long loan deal.
The Blades have an option to recall the 19-year-old in January, and he will link up with his new teammates ahead of their game against Plymouth this weekend.
For Derby, the signing has been some time in the planning, as interim boss Liam Rosenior revealed earlier today.
“He is a player we are aware of and a player I really, really, like,” Rosenior said. “He is one that has again been pinpointed by myself for a long time.
"This isn't a rushed signing ... We've planned for over a month now. I am sure a lot of clubs are in this place where it gets to the end of the window and players become available.”
Osula will link up again with former Blades teammates David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane at Pride Park, with the Rams hoping for an instant return to the Championship after relegation last season.