Derby County confirm signing of Sheffield United man as persistence pays off for Rams

Will Osula of Sheffield United has joined Derby County on loan: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Blades have an option to recall the 19-year-old in January, and he will link up with his new teammates ahead of their game against Plymouth this weekend.

For Derby, the signing has been some time in the planning, as interim boss Liam Rosenior revealed earlier today.

“He is a player we are aware of and a player I really, really, like,” Rosenior said. “He is one that has again been pinpointed by myself for a long time.

"This isn't a rushed signing ... We've planned for over a month now. I am sure a lot of clubs are in this place where it gets to the end of the window and players become available.”

