Sheffield United: Defender set to depart as he seals permanent return to former club
Kacper Lopata, the Sheffield United defender, is on his way out of Bramall Lane after agreeing a permanent return to his former loan club, Southend United.
Lopata, a highly-rated defender, impressed for the Blades’ first team in two EFL Cup appearances last season but has not played for United since, spending most of last season on loan with the Shrimpers in the National League.
He didn’t feature for the Blades in pre-season after returning to Bramall Lane in the summer, with reports in Essex suggesting United would not let him out on loan again unless he signed a new contract – which the 20-year-old was seemingly reluctant to do.
United have now sanctioned his permanent exit back to Southend, with United negotiating a sell-on clause into the deal which will net them an undisclosed fee.
He is the second youngster to leave Bramall Lane on deadline day, with 19-year-old striker Will Osula joining Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season.