Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday stars named in top 20 Championship players of the season so far

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 19:30 GMT

Both Sheffield clubs are represented in the top 20 average ratings achieved in the Championship this season.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday face significant challenges as they look to boost their promotion pushes this weekend.

The Blades are sat in third place in the table following their defeat at Sunderland in midweek but can move back into the automatic promotion places with a win at play-off contenders Watford on Saturday if results elsewhere go their way.

For Wednesday, the early season struggles to find consistency appear to be a thing of the past and they can move level on points with the play-off places if they can claim all three points in their home game with a Millwall side that have slipped from the top six race in recent weeks.

There have been a number of impressive performers on both sides of the Sheffield divide during the first half of the Championship season - and both clubs are represented in a list of the top 20 average player ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

WhoScored average rating: 7.05

1. Torbjorn Heggem - West Bromwich Albion

WhoScored average rating: 7.05 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.05

2. Chris Mepham - Sunderland

WhoScored average rating: 7.05 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.06

3. Romain Esse - Millwall

WhoScored average rating: 7.06 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.06

4. Mattie Pollock - Watford

WhoScored average rating: 7.06 | Getty Images

