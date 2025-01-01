Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United "need to look at themselves" as Sunderland defeat hands Burnley impetus in promotion race

Sheffield United began what they hope will be a memorable 2025 with a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland - and they only really have themselves to blame after rivals Burnley were handed the impetus in the early promotion race. The Blades could have gone ahead after being awarded an early penalty but Kieffer Moore saw his effort saved, before two mistakes led to the two Black Cats goals.

That was uncharacteristic of the Blades, whose promotion push has been built on a tight defence rather than a free-scoring attack, as errors from Jack Robinson and then Sydie Peck allowed Sunderland to go ahead either side of Luke O’Nien’s own goal which made it 1-1. United could have turned a partisan but sometimes fickle home crowd if Moore had converted his spot kick, rather than allow Anthony Patterson to keep it out with his legs, and boss Chris Wilder agreed that United were architects of their own downfall with a second defeat in their last three.

“One hundred per cent,” he said. “Big moments. We had a big moment after 15 minutes, to put us in control of the game. We didn't take that, and then there were two really poor mistakes from our point of view. We were loose in possession and they countered on us pretty well. We were better second-half but the goals we conceded were uncharacteristic for us, and I've got to say congratulations to the manager and the players of Sunderland because they defended for their lives.

“We piled it on, I was looking to my right for the majority of that second half but we have to look at ourselves first and foremost. Because when you're in those positions, with so much possession second half, we have to find that bit of quality. And we didn't, and the longer the game went on the more that clock ticked down, it gave the opposition the belief that it was going to be their night. Two tight games, two good games between two teams doing well this season. There was maybe a few opinions that Sunderland deserved a bit more at our place, I'd say from my point of view we deserved a bit more here.”

United remain stretched squad-wise but Sunderland are in a similar position in terms of key absentees and the home side caused problems with the pace of Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor, who scored a goal apiece as the hosts cut the gap to United and second-placed Burnley to just two points.

“We didn't ask enough questions of the back four first half, we got in some positions and needed to be more effective in our play.. We looked a pretty side and wanted to flick it round the corner or come inside when the opportunities were on the outside. We have to be critical of ourselves but when you come to clubs the size and stature of this one, it heaps the pressure on the home team if you get your noses in front. Of course it does.

“And if we'd done that, we'd have had that control we'd have liked and we'd have liked to think it would have been a difficult night for the hosts. But it wasn't. You could feel a sense of determination from that, of the goals which are poor timing from us after we got ourselves back level. I never felt we got cut open, we were just loose at times and the mistakes we made allowed them to take opportunities and gave them belief for the rest of the game.”