Sheffield United have been rocked by news they will not have Harry Souttar available for the rest of this season. There were concerns of a serious injury when the defender limped off against Burnley last month and after he returned to parent club Leicester City, those worst fears were realised.

Souttar will now stay at Leicester after Wilder confirmed he’d ruptured his Achilles, a season-ending injury. The Australian now leaves behind a massive gap at the heart of United’s defence - figuratively and literally. The long-term effect of his absence remains to be seen but having been named in two Sky Sports pundits’ Championship team of the season so far, it is clear he has been colossal for the Blades.

Two former players, Luke Chambers and Curtis Davies, picked their own teams live on Sky Sports and both have Leeds players involved. Take a look at the teams below, starting with Chambers’ before moving on to Davies’.

1 . GK: Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) An excellent summer addition at just £2m. Has been virtually ever-present between the posts and pulled off some match-winning saves to help Sheffield United become one of the Championship's best defences.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) Has recovered from a shaky start to life in Leeds and is quickly becoming one of Daniel Farke's most consistent performers. Three goals and one assist it an impressive tally from right-back.

3 . CB: Harry Souttar (Sheffield United) Was Sheffield United's rock during the first half of the season, dominating opposition forwards physically. Will be a massive miss for the Blades, having returned to parent club Leicester City with a ruptured Achilles.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) So rarely looks under pressure at the back for Leeds and has found another level when it comes to battling opposition strikers. An assured stand-in captain during Ethan Ampadu's lengthy absence and has chipped in with a few goals.