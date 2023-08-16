Sheffield United take on Nottingham Forest in their first away game back in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will both be aiming to get their first points of the new season as they face off in the second Friday night fixture of the Premier League campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men kicked off the season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, in a game where the Blades failed to register a single shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest will also be hoping to bounce back from their opening day defeat. Steve Cooper’s side were comfortably beaten 2-1 in a tricky opener away to last season’s runners-up Arsenal.

The upcoming clash marks the first meeting between the two sides since the Championship play-off semi-final in 2022.

On that occasion, Forest prevailed through a tightly fought penalty shootout at the City Ground.

The Premier League fixture is highly anticipated by both sets of supporters. But when does the game kick off and is it live on TV?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United in the second Friday night game of the new Premier League season on 18 August.

It is Forest’s first home match at the City Ground in the 2023/24 season and the game will kick off at 7.45pm. (UK time)

Is the game on TV?

Sheffield United’s visit to Nottingham Forest has not been chosen for live TV coverage and there is no Premier League fixture booked in for the Friday evening TV slot.

The fixture was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 19 August, but cricket matches taking place at the neighbouring stadium Trent Bridge would have caused congestion issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Rockets take on Birmingham Phoenix in back-to-back women’s fixtures and authorities have chosen to avoid a fixture clash between the two teams.

How to watch

Supporters can subscribe to SUTV to listen to live commentary of all Sheffield United’s first team games. Fans will also be given full match replays on demands, press conferences and exclusive features.

Team news

Sheffield United striker Ollie McBurnie is hoping to make his first appearance of the new season after a foot injury in preseason.

McBurnie scored 15 goals in all competitions last season and could offer the Blades a vital boost on their travels to The City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster is being eased back into training following hamstring surgery and Rhys Norrington Davies is continuing his rehabilitation, but both players are unlikely to feature.

John Fleck, Ismaila Coulibaly and Jayden Bogle are other notable absentees for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Nottingham Forest are expected to start Taiwo Awoniyi, who made a brief cameo from the subs bench against Arsenal, whilst returning to match fitness. Moussa Niakhate is also pushing for a palace in the starting lineup.