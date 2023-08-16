Sheffield United are hoping to continue their squad restructure this week with a deal for Tom Davies, the former Everton star who became a free agent earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old turned down the Toffees’ offer of a new deal in a bid to play more first-team football, admitting he was preparing for “a new chapter in his career” by leaving his boyhood club.

Davies has played over 150 times for Everton and was the youngest captain in the club’s history when he donned the armband against Rotherham United back in 2018. He played only a bit-part role last season as Sean Dyche’s men sealed their Premier League status and left in the summer in pursuit of more regular game-time, in a bid to get his career back on track.

At the time of writing no deal had been finalised and United will hope to make enough progress in time for Davies to be considered for Friday night’s clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, although he will have to get up to speed after spending pre-season as a free agent and without a club.

Heckingbottom has been keen for midfield reinforcements all summer, with former loanee Tommy Doyle one name to be continually linked with the Blades. Davies’ signing would offer more Premier League experience in the heart of the midfield, with the player understood to be keen to get his career back on track after moving out of his comfort zone at Goodison Park.

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell said earlier this summer: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football.