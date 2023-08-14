As Harry Maguire’s football future remains up in the air, we take a look at how the Sheffield born footie-mad boy became a £190k a week defender, Man Utd’s captain and an England regular.

Maguire may be set to move from Manchester United to West Ham in a £30 million deal but the transfer it not yet over the line. It is reported to have stalled over personal terms.

The move would reportedly see the Sheffield-born star drop from £190k a week to £120k but he is said to have been offered a multi-million pound pay-off to help sweeten the deal.

Maguire lost his Man Utd captaincy after Erik Ten Hag arrived at Man Utd last year but has remained an England regular and is still regarded as a top class defender.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United has had a lot to celebrate through his career - including winning the Carabao Cup trophy on February 26, 2023. Photo: Paul Terry / Sportimage

The 30-year-old was born in Sheffield on March 5, 1993, to parents who were both football enthusiasts. He grew up in the nearby village of Mosborough, where he played football from a young age at grassroots level.

While a student at Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill, his talent was spotted by local football scouts, and he was eventually picked up by Sheffield United's academy, where he remained while studying at St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield.

Maguire began his professional career with Sheffield United in 2011, at the age of 18.

He quickly established himself as a key player for the Blades, playing over 100 games for the club. His commanding presence at the back and ability to score strategic goals caught the attention of scouts from other clubs, and in 2014, he signed for Premier League side, Hull City.

Maguire has had a colourful career in football at age 30. Pictured is Blades v Villa FA Youth Cup.

His time at Hull was relatively short-lived, but it was a crucial period in his career. He played a pivotal role in helping The Tigers reach the FA Cup final in 2014, where they were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal. His performances attracted the attention of Leicester City, who signed him for a fee of £12 million in 2017.

Speaking to The Star at the time, Harry said: “It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I’m here so I can’t wait to get the season started and kick on.”

It was at Leicester City where Maguire truly made his mark. He played a crucial role in the team's remarkable Premier League title-winning campaign in the 2015-16 season. His performances earned him the club's Player of the Season award for the 2017-18 season. Maguire's performances also caught the attention of the England national team manager, Gareth Southgate, who called him up to the national squad in 2017.

Maguire was a key member of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. His performances in the tournament earned him widespread praise, and he was named in the Team of the Tournament. His leadership qualities were also recognised when he was made England's vice-captain in 2019.

Young Player of the Year went to Harry Maguire of Sheffield United in 2012. Presented by Tony Currie and Dan Morley.

Maguire's performances for Leicester City and England caught the attention of Manchester United, who signed him for a fee of £80 million in 2019, which made him the most expensive defender in history – a record which still stands today.

At the time he said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.”

Maguire soon established himself as a key player for Manchester United, and he was named the captain of the Red Devils in January 2020. The United captain helped to lead the Three Lions into the finals of the Euro 2020, which ultimately saw England lose 1-0 against Italy.