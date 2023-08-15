News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Supercomputer predicts Sheffield United Premier League finish compared to Everton, Burnley, Nottingham Forest & more

Where will the Blades finish in their first season back in the Premier League?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United were unable to get off the mark in their opening Premier League match as Crystal Palace edged their way to the three points, thanks to a lone goal Odsonne Édouard.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2023/24 season but already we can expect there to be plenty of twists and turns before the final standings are locked in. But do we have any sort of inkling how that might look?

Data experts at Opta have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely finishing position for every team from the opening round of games, and here’s where they expect the Blades to finish come May.

Most likely finish according to Opta: 1st

1. Manchester City

Most likely finish according to Opta: 1st

Photo Sales
Most likely finish according to Opta: 2nd

2. Arsenal

Most likely finish according to Opta: 2nd

Photo Sales
Most likely finish according to Opta: 3rd

3. Liverpool

Most likely finish according to Opta: 3rd

Photo Sales
Most likely finish according to Opta: 4th

4. Manchester United

Most likely finish according to Opta: 4th

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBlades