Sheffield Wednesday have continued the formality of selling out next month’s derby day clash with Sheffield United, with 1,500 tickets having been placed on sale in the lower tier of Hillsborough’s West Stand.

The club sold out of first phase tickets within a couple of days despite criticism over ticket pricing, with the clash a shoo-in ‘Category A’ match. As has been the case with most sell-out matches at S6 in recent seasons, the lower tier usually reserved for away fans or left unfilled will contain Wednesdayites.

Wednesday have announced 1,500 tickets will be sold in that stand on a priority point basis. The tickets are expected to sell out in rapid order with a total capacity exceeding 30,000 supporters.

At the S2 derby in November in which supporters from both clubs were at the heart of unsavoury incidents, Wednesday supporters in the away end were placed in the lower section of the HE Barnes Bramall Lane stand, with reports of objects being thrown downwards from the upper tier and at least one incident of spitting having been reported.

Speaking at last month’s fan forum, Owls General Manager Alastair Wilson explained that provisions would be taken to ensure that would not be possible this time around and that United would be granted the same number of tickets as was given to Wednesday supporters at Bramall Lane - 2,417.

Responding to a supporter query, Wilson said: “We have to give them a minimum number of tickets and the lower capacity is a lot less than that minimum. What we will do is give them the same amount that they gave us for Bramall Lane and we’ll position them back to row so they’re on row seven or eight upwards. And of course we will have home fans in the lower tier.

“So they will be further away than where they were to you guys at Bramall Lane, there will be quite a distance between the fans.”