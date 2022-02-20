At Bramall Lane, goals from Morgan Gibbs-White (2), George Baldock and Billy Sharp, saw United on their way to an impressive 4-0 victory against Swansea.

Afterwards, manager Paul Heckingbottom said he was delighted that Blades supporters for the opportunity to see his side turn on the style as victory pushed United into the play-off places and maintained a remarkably good run of form since the boss took over in November.

“We’ve missed so many home games due to Covid, the away support has been unreal but there’s a different energy at home and I’m pleased we could put on a performance and score goals for the fans to get behind this group of players," he said. “I believe in them and I think others are starting to believe in them as well.”

Meanwhile, across South Yorkshire, Wednesday fans had made the short trip to Doncaster and watched their side come from a goal down to beat Rovers, following a sublime second half peformance.

Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan got the goals for the Owls, leaving Darren Moore a happy man as he returned to his former club.

"We had a lot of possession but never really got in that area,” said Moore of the match.

“I’d seen Doncaster at Lincoln and their deep block. We threw those attackers on to make a difference and it was pleasing that worked.

“Saido has been patient and he’s a clean finisher. We went in at half-time and such was the desire of the players they felt they could get back into the game. We wanted to move the ball quicker.

“I wanted us to disrupt them. I’m pleased with the three points.”

There were miles all around for the supporters of both clubs but there was also an emotional moment at Bramall Lane as fans stood and took part in a minute’s applause in the ninth minute in memory of Tom Collier, a Blades fan who had a season ticket on the Kop and who died as he made his way to play for local side Hammer & Pincers earlier this month.

Take a look at our fans gallery from Bramall Lane and the Eco Power Stadium...

