Before the weekend, Baldock hadn’t scored for United since another fine goal against Norwich City in the Premier League in December 2019 but this one was well worth the wait as he fired home the second of the Blades’ 4-0 rout of Swansea City at Bramall Lane.

Not known for his goalscoring prowess – this was the defender’s fifth in nearly 150 appearances for United – Baldock didn’t quite know how to react to the incredible drive, volleyed in from Rhys Norrington-Davies’ cross, and so just went ‘crazy’.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I previously said the Norwich goal was the best I'd ever scored for Sheffield United, but honestly I think that one today was the best I've ever scored - in training, games, whatever," admitted Baldock.

"I'm delighted. I said to David McGoldrick, I don't understand how you guys have the composure when the ball goes in the net because I go crazy.

"I don't know where I am, what I'm doing.

George Baldock celebrates his stunning goal for Sheffield United against Swansea City by running to the bench. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"It feels great to contribute. It fell beautifully for me. Fair play to Rhys [Norrington-Davies]. He played great today and put in a beautiful ball for me. It was maybe not a typical ball the Swansea defence expected but I came on to it.”